Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Horseshoe Guide

Just because a game's a little long in the tooth doesn't mean it's stopped being fun. Come with us as we take a trip through the archives and gather up all the guides, cheatsand FAQs from yesteryear for some of gaming’s all-time greats.

Deep in the bowels of Las Venturas await 50 horseshoe collectibles. Finding all 50 gives CJ a nice cash reward, maximum Luck and spawns the following weapons in front of The Four Dragons Casino:

-M4

-SMG

-Combat Shotgun

-Satchel Charges

Note: Some of the horseshoes are in high places and can only be reached by flying. If you want to collect all the horseshoes without cheating, completing the mission “Green Goo” will cause a jetpack to spawn next to your safe-house at Verdant Meadows Aircraft Graveyard.

Shoe 1: Under the Las Venturas sign next to the road.

Shoe 2: On the inside of the fence, next to the warehouse.

Shoe 3: Next to the C-shaped building.

Shoe 4: Center of the circular courtyard.

Shoe 5: Behind the Sumo building, across from Chuckup.

Shoe 6: In one of the loading bays.

Shoe 7: On top of the triangular building.

Shoe 8: Under the freeway.

Shoe 9: On the west side of the airport.

Shoe 10: Between the airstrip and some shipping containers.

Shoe 11: Northern end of the airfield.

Shoe 12: On the roof of the casino.

Shoe 13: On top of some shipping containers.

Shoe 14: On top of a wall near a restaurant.

Shoe 15: Near the door of a house.

Shoe 16: In a window ledge on top of the house.

Shoe 17: In the swimming pool.

Shoe 18: In the tennis courts.

Shoe 19: Near the garages.

Shoe 20: Next to the base of the billboards.

Shoe 21: On the very top of the skyscraper.

Shoe 22: In a walled off area on the ground level.

Shoe 23: On the roof of the building near the power lines.

Shoe 24: By the green fence near the motel.

Shoe 25: On the upper level of one of the motels.