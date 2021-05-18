Grand Theft Auto 5 PS5 and Xbox Series X release date set for November

The GTA 5 PS5 and Xbox Series X release date has finally been confirmed, and you'll be heisting in time for the holidays.

Rockstar Games snuck the announcement of the November 11 release date into the tail end of a post about upcoming plans for GTA Online and Red Dead Online updates. Speaking of which, Rockstar still plans to make the standalone version of GTA Online available free on PS5 for the first three months after launch; Xbox Series X and S players can play too, they'll just have to pay up for either the standalone version of GTA Online or all of GTA 5.

Rockstar is calling GTA 5's new-gen version "expanded and enhanced" with some new features - and while it's not revealing all the details yet, it is teasing that the summer updates to GTA Online "will include special benefits" for players to take advantage of once the new-gen versions arrive in November. Don't bet on it, but we can always hope that we'll see some of that long-ago-teased but since forgotten single player DLC in this new version as well.

Once the new-gen-native versions of GTA 5 arrive in November, it will officially be the game's third console generation, or maybe third and a half if you count PC: GTA 5 was originally released for PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013, then came to PS4 and Xbox One in 2014, and then finally came to PC in 2015.

