GTA 5 PS5 version will be "expanded and enhanced" and it's coming in 2021

GTA 5 is coming to PS5 with an "expanded and enhanced" version in 2021.

Sony led off its PS5 Future of Games event with the news, though it didn't actually show any footage of what the new version of the game will look like. Grand Theft Auto 5 originally launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013, which means the game will soon span three different console generations.

The GTA 5 footage that Sony did show off at the event was a blend of single-player and online content. That word "expanded" does make you wonder if Rockstar Games will use the opportunity to finally make good on the promise of single-player DLC as well.

If you want a preview of how good GTA 5 may look when it hits PS5, you can check out its PC version - it includes some visual features that weren't possible for previous versions of the game, including 4K resolutions.

Sony also revealed that the online counterpart to GTA 5, GTA Online, is also coming to PS5. Better yet, you'll be able to play GTA Online for free on PS5 as soon as the console launches. With all the content updates Rockstar Games has brought to GTA Online over the year, that should give you plenty to play all by itself.

We're still waiting to hear more about where the GTA series will head next. Rumors have swirled for years about how far GTA 6 is into development as Rockstar Games keeps quiet on the subject. It's safe to say we'll get there at some point - and until then we'll have a new-gen version of GTA 5 to keep us busy.