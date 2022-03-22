Gran Turismo 7 player builds an AFK credit farm to deal with "the enormous grind"

One Gran Turismo 7 player wrote and released a script to automatically farm in-game credits amid backlash to the recent nerfs that hit the game's economy.

As Eurogamer spotted, PSN Profiles user Septomor shared a method to "100% AFK farm credits" in order to deal with the "enormous grind" imposed by the new credit bottlenecks, which made it substantially harder to earn your dream car . The double-whammy of eye-wateringly pricy microtransactions certainly didn't help the reception to these changes.

This is a properly scripted farm, and as a result it takes more doing than most console AFK exploits, some of which boil down to simply rubber-banding your controller's analog stick to the side to keep your character active. The end result involves repeatedly clearing the Pan American Championship race, but there's a fair bit of legwork involved.

For starters, this farm relies on PlayStation remote play (though Septomor notes the unofficial remote client Chiaki is a viable but fiddly alternative), and you'll need a Windows PC specifically to pull off all the scripts. Septomor also shared three separate scripts and AutoHotKey commands which lay the foundation for the farm; you can find more detailed instructions in their forum post.

With the newly updated version of this farm, Septomor estimates that you can earn upwards of 550,000 credits an hour, or even up to 625,000 with the PS5's reduced load times. It's probably not what developer Polyphony Digital had in mind for the game's economy, but there's no denying that it works.

