Godzilla series on Apple TV Plus adds first cast members

Apple TV's upcoming Godzilla series has added its first five cast members, Variety (opens in new tab) reports. The currently untitled TV show follows on from the battle between Godzilla and the Titans in San Francisco during Godzilla: King of the Monsters as one family discovers that they are linked to a secret organization called Monarch.

Anna Sawai, who previously had roles in F9 and the Apple TV series Pachinko, will play Cate, a survivor of Godzilla's attack and former teacher. She travels to Japan to settle some family affairs – and unwittingly uncover some family secrets. Ren Watabe, who appeared in Japanese movie 461 Days of Bento, will play Kentaro, a young man who embarks on a quest to find out more about his mysterious father.

Kiersey Clemons (The Flash) will play American expat May, Joe Tippett (Mare of Easttown) plays office worker Tim, who dreams of being a secret agent, and Elisa Lasowski (Versailles) is Duvall, an expert operative equipped with confidence and a sense of humor.

Chris Black and Matt Fraction co-created the series – Black has previously worked on shows like Severance and Mad Men, while Fraction is known for writing Hawkeye, The Invincible Iron Man, and more for Marvel Comics. WandaVision director Matt Shakman will helm the first two episodes.

The most recent installment of the MonsterVerse was 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong , and a sequel is due to start filming in Australia later this year with director Adam Wingard in talks to return.