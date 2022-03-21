Godzilla vs. Kong sequel to start filming later this year

A sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is set to start shooting in Australia later this year, according to government agency Screen Queensland (via Deadline ).

Details on the sequel, which will be the fifth installment in the MonsterVerse franchise, are still being kept tightly under wraps. However, reports from last year said that a potential title for the movie was Son of Kong, so it seems like the MonsterVerse could be keeping things in the family. Director Adam Wingard has reportedly been in talks to return, too.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ in 2021, he said: "The MonsterVerse is at a crossroads now. It's up to the audience to step up and say whether they want more of these or not… Obviously, I would want to do more of these movies, but we will wait and see."

Godzilla vs. Kong, the sequel to Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island in which the titular monsters clash in a spectacular battle, was released in 2021 and stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

At the time of release, the movie set a pandemic-best record, making a whopping $121.8 million at the foreign box office in its opening weekend, before going on to make over $468 million worldwide. It also broke HBO Max viewing records, with 3.6 million households tuning in during its first five days on the streamer.