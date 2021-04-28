Godzilla vs. Kong director in talks to helm new MonsterVerse movie

The MonsterVerse is only just getting started, it seems – Adam Wingard, the director of Godzilla vs. Kong , is in talks to helm another movie in the franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter . It looks like he's keeping things in the family, too – a potential title for the new movie is Son of Kong.

Godzilla vs. Kong, the sequel to Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island in which the titular monsters clash in a spectacular battle, stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

It's no wonder the studio wants to keep Wingard on board – the movie set a pandemic-best record, making a whopping $121.8 million at the foreign box office in its opening weekend. It also broke HBO Max viewing records, with 3.6 million households tuning in during its first five days on the streamer.

"The MonsterVerse is at a crossroads now," Wingard previously told GamesRadar+ . "It's up to the audience to step up and say whether they want more of these or not… Obviously, I would want to do more of these movies, but we will wait and see."

As for when we might be able to expect this new monster movie to hit our screens, that part is unclear – Wingard is in demand, and he's currently on board to direct the upcoming Thundercats movie and a Face/Off sequel.