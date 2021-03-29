Godzilla vs. Kong sets pandemic record at the international box office

Godzilla vs. Kong has made a monster international debut, setting a pandemic-best record – in its opening weekend, the movie made a whopping $121.8 million at the foreign box office.

Tenet , Christopher Nolan's most recent sci-fi offering, previously held the record, with an international opening of $53 million – Godzilla vs. Kong launched to $70.3 million in China alone. It also achieved pandemic-best opening figures in several countries including Mexico, where it made $6.3 million, and Taiwan's opening of $5.2 million marked the second-biggest opening ever for a Warner Bros. release behind Aquaman .

The sequel to Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island , in which the titular monsters clash in a spectacular battle, stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir. It was directed by Adam Wingard, helmer of recent movies like Death Note and Blair Witch, and co-written by Black Widow and Thor: Ragnarok screenwriter Eric Pearson.

Wingard recently spoke to GamesRadar+'s sister publication, Total Film , about what we can expect from the movie. "We’ve got all kinds of really great monsters in this, some brand-new ones," he said. "There’s tonnes of surprises, and, you know, plenty of stuff for people to obsess over. And hopefully some really good toys will come out at the mall!"