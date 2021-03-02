Godzilla vs Kong will feature "tonnes of surprises" and "some brand new monsters"

Godzilla: King of the Monsters revealed how widespread the Titan presence on Earth really is – and although Godzilla vs. Kong may focus on the radioactive lizard and giant ape punching each other, you can also expect a few more monsters to crash this colossus mash.

"We’ve got all kinds of really great monsters in this, some brand-new ones," Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard tells Total Film in the new issue of the magazine. “There’s tonnes of surprises, and, you know, plenty of stuff for people to obsess over. And hopefully some really good toys will come out at the mall!”

However, despite there being a handful of other monsters joining the show, Godzilla vs. Kong – a sequel to Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island – will not pull a Batman vs. Superman and resolve its central conflict with a team-up: there will be a definitive winner to this fight.

“Absolutely,” Wingard assures us. “I felt like I would have walked away from the movie at any point if I was pushed in a corner where there wasn’t going to be a definitive winner to it. Part of the reason I wanted to direct this film in the first place is because I wanted to win an argument that I had with my friend back in second grade where we were arguing who would win in a fight: Godzilla or King Kong? I knew who I thought should win, 100 per cent. And I thought my friend was 100 per cent wrong. So flash-forward 30 years, and here I am. This is the pettiest directing gig that I’ve ever taken, because it’s to win a fight with a second-grader!”

Wingard calls it "the easiest part of making the movie" because his opinion on the matter hasn’t changed from start to finish. "I knew who was going to win, and I never backed away from that whatsoever."

Godzilla vs Kong doesn't solely star two monsters, but also a very human cast, including Millie Bobby Brown (returning from King of the Monsters), Julian Dennison, Brian Tyree Henry, Alexander Skarsgård, and Rebecca Hall.

The movie is scheduled to open in US cinemas and on HBO Max on March 31. For much more on the film – including a report from the set and interviews with the cast – pick up a copy of the new issue of Total Film magazine when it hits shelves (real and digital) this Friday, March 5. Check out the new covers below:

