GamesRadar presents the 'Future Games Show' is back for an August spectacular

GamesRadar is delighted to announce that the Future Games Show is returning this August for a special Gamescom edition. Join us on Friday, August 28 at 8PM BST / 3PM EDT / 12PM PDT for another fantastic showcase of exclusive trailers, announcements, and deep dives into existing AAA and indie games due to launch in 2020 and beyond. Expect more details in the coming weeks.

Our first Future Games Show was presented by industry legends Nolan North and Emily Rose (of Uncharted fame), featured over 40 game segments from a multitude of partners, drawing in more than 13.9m views across all platforms. We were delighted to debut a number of exclusive games, including Dustborn, Operation: Tango and Serial Cleaners, with more surprises lined up for our August showcase.

Watch the original Future Game Show below:

The Future Games Show will be broadcast worldwide on GamesRadar+, the world's fastest-growing games and entertainment site, reaching more than 23 million monthly global users. The show will be promoted across Future's network sites including PC Gamer, TechRadar, T3, Tom's Guide and more, with a global reach of 150 million users. You'll be able to watch the Future Games Show on platforms including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and more.

"We were thrilled by the response to the first Future Games Show and our plans for a quiet lie down for a month or three were cut short when our fantastic show partners got in touch to ask about our plans for a Gamescom event," explains Dan Dawkins, Content Director of Games and Film. "You can expect the usual mix of game reveals, deep dives and developer interviews, plus a host of new games and developers joining our show. It was an utter delight to work with Nolan North and Emily Rose on the first Future Games Show, and we look forward to introducing some new hosts who we trust you'll be familiar with in our August 28th broadcast. We learnt a lot from the last show, and look forward to updating you on some of our featured games over the coming weeks."

How to take part in the Future Games Show

No title is too big – or too small – to take part: we're looking for cool, interesting games that will delight our audience. If you're interested in being part of the show, you can fill out this quick form or contact the Future Games Show's James Jarvis ( james.jarvis@futurenet.com ) or Josh West ( josh.west@futurenet.com ) directly.

For sponsorship Inquiries:

Gabrielle Kessler

VP Custom Solutions

gabrielle.kessler@futurenet.com

GamesRadar will bring you all the latest updates on the Future Games Show in the weeks to come as the launch of next-generation consoles draws nearer.