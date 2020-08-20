Fortnite Week 10 challenges: How to wrap up all of the weekly milestones

The arrival of the Fortnite Week 10 challenges ushers in the end of the standard season, though as always it's quite likely that we'll see an extension announced to provide some extra weeks to get everything done. One of these Fortnite challenges involves collecting fireflies, a newer mechanic which hasn't been seen much this season, though the rest of them feature the regular chest searching, elimination, and damage dealing tasks. If you're seeking guidance on how to complete these assignments as efficiently as possible in Fortnite, then we have the details for dancing in a ski lodge, smashing shipping containers, and everything else that can be found in the Fortnite Week 10 challenges.

Here's all of the individual details you should know while you're taking on the full list of seven Fortnite Week 10 challenges:

Search Chests at The Authority (7)

The Authority is pretty well protected by Henchmen so you'll need to watch your step while searching, and don't forget to check the outposts along the perimeter wall as wall as the main building.

Eliminations at Misty Meadows (3)

If you're not encountering many enemies to eliminate in Misty Meadows, then follow the tried and tested method of playing Team Rumble until the circle closes in on that area.

Collect Fireflies from Weeping Woods (5)

You'll spot Fireflies hovering around trees in the Weeping Woods area, so approach them then follow the prompt to collect them in the handy jar you're already carrying in your inventory.

Dance on the Apres Ski dance floor for 10 seconds (10)

Head on up the mountains to Fortnite Apres Ski, where you'll find a dance floor inside the lodge that requires 10 seconds of your best emoting.

Destroy shipping containers at Dirty Docks (7)

Now it has fully emerged from the flood waters on the east edge of the island, your task at Dirty Docks is to smash up seven shipping containers, so it's a good job there are plenty of them around.

Deal damage to opponents with Shotguns or SMGs (500)

Both of these weapons have a limited range, so you'll need to get up close and personal with your opponents to dish out significant hits, and the respawns in Team Rumble gives the best opportunity for cumulative damage.

Deal damage to opponents with Shotguns or SMGs [Rec: 4 Players] (15,000)

It's going to take a significant squad effort to rack up that much damage in total, though again playing in Team Rumble should make those points add up somewhat quicker.

