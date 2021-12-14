Fortnite tornado spotted by leaker and oh no here it comes

A Fortnite tornado seems to be on the way, judging by recent leaks from the community.

The new screenshot from YoungBoyLeaks is enough to send you running for cover: it shows a massive funnel cloud stretching down from the skies to the surface of the map. The good news is that you'll probably have an easy time seeing them coming, given how much their dark storm clouds stand out from the typically cheerful blue skies of the island.

Here is what the tornado would look like ingame pic.twitter.com/ELkEnu2CbwDecember 14, 2021 See more

Fortnite has seen its shares of calamities, from meteor strikes to cube invasions to floods, but this is a new one as far as natural disasters go. There's no official word from Epic on when tornadoes may make their way to the game yet, but the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 earlier this month already brought some major changes.

One of the biggest changes includes the arrival of Dwayne "The Rock'' Johnson as the Foundation, a boss who roams around the map with powerful gear in tow. Make sure you check out our guide on how to get the Foundation's mythic weapon in Fortnite before you take him on. Or if that sounds like a bit much, you could just save some cash on IRL Fortnite Nerf guns during Amazon's Christmas sale instead.

