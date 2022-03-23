Where to find Fortnite Tanks

Fortnite Tanks are the latest vehicles to join the battle royale, with spawns across the map, and are undoubtedly one of the most imposing weapons we've encountered so far. Armed with a giant cannon capable of obliterating opponents and levelling buildings, you're a force to be reckoned with in Fortnite if you can take control of this Titan, though you'll need to protect the fragile treads in order to keep this otherwise formidable beast moving. If you fancy getting yourself a serious firepower advantage, then we've got the lowdown on all of the Fortnite Tanks locations and how to use a Titan once you're on board.

Fortnite Tanks locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Tanks initially spawn at Named Locations that are being controlled by the Imagined Order. At the time of writing that means the following POIs:

Command Cavern x2

Condo Canyon

Coney Crossroads

The Daily Bugle

The Fortress

Rocky Reels

Tilted Towers

We've marked the starting locations of these Fortnite Tanks on the map above, but if IO Guards take control of them and head out on patrol then you may have to search the surrounding area to find where they've moved to, or they may be gone completely if another player has already commandeered them.

How to get a Fortnite Tank

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The easiest way to get a Fortnite Tank is to find one that's been left unoccupied, so you can simply jump inside and drive off. Otherwise you'll need to take out the IO Guards driving the Titan around on patrol, and while the turret gunner can be picked off the top you'll need to deal enough damage to the vehicle to force the driver out to fight you. The best way to do this is shoot off the treads around the wheels, causing the Fortnite Tank to grind to a halt and the occupying guards to exit – once they've been dealt with, approach the treads and follow the 'Repair' prompt to fix them so you can get moving again.

How to control Fortnite Tanks

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you're in the driving seat of a Fortnite Tank, you can push up and down on the left stick to drive forwards or backwards, hold left trigger to aim the main cannon with thermal vision, and hit the right trigger to fire the cannon. Note that the cannon barrel can only aim downwards to a certain angle, so pay attention to where the aiming reticule is as your shots may not be landing where you intend. You can switch seats to the mounted turret on top, or the other two passenger positions but those offer no weapon or protection.

On the vehicle icon in the bottom right corner you can see your tank treads are damaged if they're marked in red, at which point you'll barely be able to move at a crawl. As we mentioned earlier, you can fix these be following the 'Repair' prompt while next to them, with no Repair Torch required to get you rolling.

