To complete one of the week two challenges, you'll need to know where to spray a Fountain, a Junkyard Crane, and a Vending Machine in Fortnite. This forms part of the Fortnite Spray and Pray challenges, which all revolve around making your mark with a paint can in your hand. Depending on how good your knowledge of Fortnite geography is, the locations you need to visit to find these landmarks and get tagging may not be apparent, so we're here to show you exactly where you need to go to complete this challenge.

Fortnite lost spraycans | Fortnite containers with windows | Fortnite graffiti covered billboards | Fortnite gas stations

Fortnite Fountain and Junkyard Crane locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As you can see from the map above, the Junkyard Crane is unsurprisingly located over in Junk Junction so shouldn't be too difficult to find. There are two different locations where you can find Fountains – a couple are in Mega Mall, with another tucked away in Lazy Lagoon. We haven't marked Vending Machine locations because, well, they spawn at random, but more on that later.

Where to Spray a Fountain in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The most obvious location to go and spray a Fountain in Fortnite is Mega Mall in H6, as there are actually two of them here. One is outside in the parking lot, the other is inside in the centre of the shopping mall. Whichever one you choose, drop a spray anywhere on top of the Fountain the tick it off your list.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There's also a secondary location you can go to spray a Fountain in Fortnite if Mega Mall isn't convenient for you, and that's Lazy Lagoon in G3. In the small area of buildings directly to the east of the pirate ship you'll find a Fountain in the middle, and although it's clearly no longer functioning it'll still count if you stick your tag on it.

Where to Spray a Junkyard Crane in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There's only one place you can spray a Junkyard Crane in Fortnite, and that's at the entrance to Junk Junction in B2. Either glide down on top of it or build up to the required height, then paint your mark on the machinery to complete another part of this challenge.

Where to Spray a Vending Machine in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As we mentioned above, finding somewhere to spray a Vending Machine in Fortnite is the hardest part of this challenge, as they spawn at random locations in each match. We can't guarantee somewhere for you to find one every time, but in our experience there's usually one in Junk Junction (handy if you're already spraying the Junkyard Crane) or Paradise Palms.

So now you know where to go, get spraying your tags around the island and chalk up another win in the challenges.

Fortnite Season 10 | Fortnite Season 11 | Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite Missions | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | Fortnite Party Assist | How to level up fast in Fortnite