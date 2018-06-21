Search between a Bear, Crater, and a Refrigerator Shipment - Fortnite Season 4 Week 8 Challenge

The Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges for Week 8 are now available, and as anyone who regularly plays Fortnite will know there's the usual treasure hunt to complete on the Fortnite map. This week's quest relies on your knowledge of the landscape, as you need to search between a bear, crater, and a refrigerator shipment to find your prize - some hidden Battle Stars to boost your Fortnite Season 4 rank by a whole tier and get you one step closer to the big prizes at the top.

How to search between a Bear, Crater, and a Refrigerator Shipment 1: Head south east of Retail Row

The area between a bear, crater, and a refrigerator shipment can be found south east of Retail Row. Look on the map for the crater by the racetrack and a triangle of trees and you'll be in the right ball park. The exact location is highlighted on that map above.

How to search between a Bear, Crater, and a Refrigerator Shipment 2: Look for a bare patch near the Pass 'N' Gas

The Battle Stars will appear on a bare patch in the grass between three tall trees near the Pass 'N' Gas station. It should be pretty obvious what you're heading for as you approach, but watch out for enemies grabbing weapons from the nearby buildings and taking pot shots at you.

How to search between a Bear, Crater, and a Refrigerator Shipment 3: Grab the Battle Stars

Once you reach the patch of bare ground the Battle Stars will appear in front of you. Search to collect them then quickly get out of the area, as it'll be full of other players after the same reward and it's the perfect location for campers to rack up some easy kills. And that's it, another tier successfully increased on your Battle Pass!

