Fortnite Season 4 - all the Battle Pass skins, emotes, harvesting tools, gliders, and more

See all of the new cosmetic items you can unlock in Fortnite Season 4

Fortnite Season 4 is here, which means Battle Pass holders have a whole host of new cosmetic items available to unlock. There are fresh skins, emotes, harvesting tools, skydiving trails, gliders, back blings, and emoticons, plus the new sprays which allow you to paint tags on surfaces and leave your individual mark. To add them to your locker, you'll need to collect Battle Stars to level up your Battle Pass (10 Battle Stars per Tier), and the fastest way to earn them is by completing the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges and Daily Challenges.

Below you'll find all of the new cosmetic items available, broken down into categories along with the Battle Pass Tier level required to unlock them. Don't forget that you can now scroll through all of your available emotes, sprays, and emoticons in game so they can all be accessed, rather than just the six you set as default in your locker. Fortnite Season 4 will run for 10 weeks in total, reaching its finale on July 9, so make sure you've unlocked all the things you want from this list before that deadline.

Fortnite Season 4 Skins

These new outfits allow you to customise your appearance on the battlefield, with Carbide and Omega having additional unlockable styles available.

Tier 1: Carbide - part of the Carbide set
Unlock additional styles by reaching Season Levels 10, 20, 30, 40, and 65

Tier 1: Battlehawk - part of the Advanced Forces set

Tier 23: Teknique - part of the Aerosol Assassins set

Tier 47: Zoey - part of the Sweet Tooth set

Tier 71: Valor - part of the Valiant set

Tier 87: Squad Leader - part of the Advanced Forces set

Tier 100: Omega - part of the Omega set
Unlock additional styles by completing Fortnite Tier 100 Challenges

Fortnite Season 4 Emotes

Everyone loves a dance, either to celebrate a victory or taunt your enemies, and there are some slick moves available in Fortnite Season 4.

Tier 26: Orange Justice

Tier 31: Popcorn

Tier 54: Respect

Tier 63: Hype

Tier 95: Groove Jam

Fortnite Season 4 Harvesting Tools

Smash up those trees, vehicles, buildings, and everything else in style with these fancy new pickaxes.

Tier 7: Gale Force - part of the Valiant set

Tier 46: Lollipop - part of the Sweet Tooth set

Fortnite Season 4 Skydiving Trails

You want to look good when you take that first leap out of the battle bus, so leave your mark in the sky with one of these trails.

Tier 20: Retro Sci-Fi

Tier 36: Spray Paint

Tier 50: Lightning

Tier 68: Hearts

Tier 84: Shooting Star

Fortnite Season 4 Gliders

Stamp your individual style as you cruise over the battlefield with this selection of new gliders.

Tier 15: Sugar Crash - part of the Sweet Tooth set

Tier 39: Wings of Valor - part of the Valiant set

Tier 79: Intrepid - part of the Carbide set

Victory Royale: Wet Paint
Unlock by earning your first Victory Royale in Fortnite Season 4

Fortnite Season 4 Back Bling

If you're fed up with a boring backpack then grab one of these blings to update your wardrobe.

Tier 10: Standard Issue - part of the Advanced Forces set

Tier 55: Goodie Bag - part of the Sweet Tooth set

Fortnite Season 4 Sprays

New to Fortnite Season 4, sprays allow you to tag walls, floors and other surfaces and leave your individual mark.

Tier 3: X Mark

Tier 10: Rainbow

Tier 14: GG Smiley

Tier 22: Hearts

Tier 29: Chalk Outline

Tier 34: Circle

Tier 38: Looted

Tier 42: Arrow

Tier 48: Royal Stroll

Tier 54: Abstract

Tier 56: Do It!

Tier 62: Three Llamas

Tier 66: Window

Tier 70: Trap Warning

Tier 72: Raven

Tier 78: Kiss

Tier 80: Mask

Tier 86: Teknique

Tier 94: Tunnel

Tier 99: Shadow Ops

Fortnite Season 4 Emoticons

Express yourself on the battlefield by throwing up one of these cute emoticons for all to see.

Tier 5: Dynamite

Tier 8: Lights, Camera, Action!

Tier 14: Angel

Tier 18: Zzz

Tier 22: Teamwork

Tier 24: Baby Seal

Tier 42: Rainbow

Tier 46: Plotting

Tier 52: Chicken

Tier 64: Crabby

Tier 74: Rabid

Tier 90: Bananas

Tier 97: Celebrate


Iain Wilson

Iain is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he has over 70 platinum pots in his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox achievements.
