Fortnite player discovers Vending Machines can give you health even when downed

Fortnite players have discovered you can use Vending Machines to keep yourself alive - even in a downed state.

Just below, you can see a popular post on the official Fortnite subreddit, which emerged earlier today on December 22. In the post, the player demonstrates that after being knocked down from enemy fire in a Quads mode, they can actually keep themselves alive and reverse their health deterioration by interacting with a Vending Machine and purchasing health back.

It's a really neat trick, and one that we never imagined would work. After all, it's not like you can interact with anything else in Fortnite Battle Royale while in a downed state (you're meant to be basically useless, after all), so why would you be able to interact with a Vending Machine and purchase back the health that you're gradually losing?

The comments section underneath the original post on the Fortnite subreddit is filled with people that similarly never knew about the trick. Now, all you need to do next time you're knocked down while playing with other teammates in Fortnite is make sure you're near a Vending Machine that supplies health. Well, that and making sure you've got enough currency to actually purchase healing supplies... Also, maybe, and we know this is easy said than done, just avoid being shot in the first place?

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite characters | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | How to slide in Fortnite | Fortnite Victory Crown | Fortnite split screen | Fortnite vaults | Fortnite loot boat | Fortnite Winterfest | Fortnite Season 2