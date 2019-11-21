Fortnite Pipeman, Hayman, and Timber Tent locations: Where to dance for the Trick Shot challenge

If you're taking on another dancing challenge, then knowing the Fortnite Pipeman, Hayman, and Timber Tent locations will help you get your boogie on at all of them. Depending on how much time you've spent exploring the new environment after the big change brought in with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, you might not have visited these areas already. That's why we've put this guide together, as we've already checked out the entire island in Fortnite and can pinpoint the Fortnite Pipeman, Hayman, and Timber Tent locations for you, so take a look at the information below and you'll be dancing you way through that particular entry in the Fortnite Trick Shot challenges in no time.

Where to dance at the Pipeman, Hayman, and Timber Tent in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've marked up the locations of the Pipeman, Hayman, and Timber Tent on the Fortnite map to help you reach them, so now you just need to head to each of these places and launch a dance emote to tick them off. If you prefer to reference the map grid, here's where you need to go:

B4 - Timber Tent

- Timber Tent E4 - Hayman

- Hayman F8 - Pipeman

Fortnite Pipeman location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find the Pipeman sat perched on the south side of the mountain just southeast of Misty Meadows, above a large wooden lodge building.

Fortnite Hayman location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

In the southwest corner of Frenzy Farm, towards the road it shouldn't be difficult to spot the Hayman towering over the surrounding fields – just try not to think too hard about what's going on with that hay anatomy.

Fortnite Timber Tent location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Perched atop a hill midway between Sweaty Sands and Holly Hedges, you'll see the Timber Tent construction surrounded by log benches. If you get there early enough, you may even be able to claim a chest inside.

