Fortnite mailboxes locations: How to destroy mailboxes in Fortnite

You may not have paid much attention to the Fortnite mailboxes before, as they tend to blend into their surroundings as part of the general urban landscape, but if you're working your way through the Fortnite Week 2 quests then you'll need to destroy five of them so they should now be firmly on your radar. You can identify Fortnite mailboxes as the blue units that sit by the side of the road in residential areas, and they have a humorous snail logo printed on their flanks to represent the 'snail mail' (ie physical post) they carry. Of course, you don't want to be searching around all of the built up areas in Fortnite to find them, especially as they're only available in certain places, so read on and we'll show you all of the Fortnite mailboxes locations.

Fortnite Mailboxes locations

We've been searching around the island to bring you the above map of all the Fortnite mailboxes locations we could find, and these are broken down into the following Named Locations:

Lazy Lake - 7 mailboxes

Pleasant Park - 3 mailboxes

Retail Row - 3 mailboxes

Salty Towers - 3 mailboxes

Holly Hedges - 2 mailboxes

Craggy Cliffs - 1 mailbox

As you can see from that list, Lazy Lake it the prime place to visit if you want to destroy Fortnite mailboxes as there are seven of them lining the streets, meaning you could complete the entire quest in one go at that location. Otherwise, Pleasant Park, Retail Row, and Salty Towers are all good shouts to add some more broken boxes to your tally. Remember that although these Fortnite mailboxes locations are available at the start of each match, if another player destroys them before you get there then they'll be gone, and you'll have to continue your search elsewhere.

