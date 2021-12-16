Fortnite holiday event serves up Spider-Man and anime items for Winterfest

This year's Fortnite Winterfest event goes live today, and its new and returning cosmetics include holiday icons like Spider-Man, an anime girl, and a frozen banana.

Sure, the Fortnite Winterfest skins and items also include holiday sweaters, gingerbread warriors, and nutcrackers, but at this point the more traditional items are the exceptions that prove the rule. The event is headlined by two free skins – part of the 14 free items which will be given out before the event ends on January 6, 2022 – and one of them is just straight-up Polar Peely. The other is Krisabelle, who's described as "a festive take of the community-inspired Isabelle" in a post on the PlayStation Blog.

The off-beat holiday cheer doesn't stop there. The item shop rotation coinciding with the Winterfest event will offer Spider-Man and MJ skins based on Spider-Man: No Way Home, and other upcoming outfits include Fishstick in an elf suit and… some anime girl with an eyepatch, who's apparently an original Fortnite character named Reina. And is that the head of the Gingerbread Man from Shrek?

Cosmetics aside, Winterfest will also see some familiar wintry weapons make the rounds. Look for Chiller Grenades, Snowball Launchers, throwable Holiday Presents, and the Sneaky Snowman out in the field and deliver some holiday cheer straight to your opponent's dome.

