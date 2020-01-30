Fortnite Hidden Gnome between a race track, cabbage patch, and farm sign location

We've had a few similar hunts recently, but this time we're searching for a Fortnite hidden gnome between a race track, cabbage patch, and farm sign. If you already know where those locations are then this should be a breeze to complete, but most players working through the Fortnite Cameo vs Chic challenges are going to want some pointers for exactly where to look. Handily, we've spent the last few months scouring the Fortnite island and know it like the back of our hand now, so we're in the perfect position to acts as guides on this quest. If you're looking for where to search the hidden gnome found in between a race track, a cabbage patch, and a farm sign in Fortnite, then we've got the answer for you right here.

Fortnite search the hidden gnome between a race track, cabbage patch, and farm sign location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To track down the secret garden decoration, you need to search the hidden gnome between a race track, cabbage patch, and farm sign, which means taking a trip north of Frenzy Farm. The race track refers to one of the Fortnite landmarks named Mowdown, which is north of the Orchard, whereas the cabbage patch is right next to the Orchard and the farm sign is off to the east at the road junction.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Find the middle point between those locations and you'll be lead to the tall hill just northeast of the Orchard, which is pictured above. Approach the top of it and the hidden gnome between a race track, cabbage patch, and farm sign will appear, as long as you've unlocked the require challenge for it already. Search the ornament to complete the challenge, then head down to Frenzy Farm where you can stock up on supplies.

