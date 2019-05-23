How to get Fortnite Fortbyte 6, accessible with the Yay! emote at an ice cream shop in the desert

Fortnite Fortbyte 6 is the latest collectible to be searching for in everyone's favourite battle royale game, and it can be found in an ice cream shop in the desert. That's a pretty big clue to be fair, so hop in to Fortnite and float on down to the desert from the battle bus. Even if you don't know exactly where the ice cream shop is, you won't be too far away if you land in the right biome. Check the map below for the general vicinity of the latest Fortbyte, and read on for the exact Fortnite Fortbyte 6 location.

Just west of the race track on the other side of the road is where you can find the ice cream shop, which should be instantly identifiable thanks to the giant Sofdeez sign featuring a grinning yellow ice cream in headphones. Pop inside to the main diner area, and Fortnite Fortbyte 6 can be found right in front of the counter. Approach it and use the Yay! emote - which is locked behind Tier 14 of the current Battle Pass, so hopefully you've made enough progress to access it - and the microchip should unlock before your very eyes. We're assuming it's the Yay! emote because everyone simply loves ice cream... right?

And with that, you're done for another collectible. From here, you can cross the road and ransack the garages attached to the race track, or make your way south into Paradise Palms where the rewards are greater but there's more chance of getting into a firefight with some enemies. If you're looking for more of these microchips, then why not check out our complete Fortnite Fortbytes guide for regular updates on every location, to help you solve the mystery.

