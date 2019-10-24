Fortnite Forged In Slurp challenges: How to beat the full Chapter 2 Season 1 Week 3 mission

Something that's quite noticeable about the new island setting for the game is the amount of glowing blue goo around the place, so having a set of Fortnite Forged In Slurp challenges for week 3 seems fitting. There's more ways than ever to increase your shields in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 due to this, and there's even a lagoon of the stuff forming around Slurpy Swamp, where these challenges begin. Ticking off each of these will give you a 14,000 XP boost to help you progress through the levels in Fortnite, so join us as we show you how to breeze through all of the Fortnite Forged In Slurp challenges, in addition to providing links for any other guides that will get you past them faster.

Fortnite Forged In Slurp challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

This third set of challenges are mainly focused on different rarities of weapons, so you'll be upgrading, marking, and getting eliminations with them at various points in this list.

Search Chests at Slurpy Swamp or Retail Row (7)

Slurpy Swamp is in the southwest corner of the island, while Retail Row is towards the east coast – search seven chests between them and you're done.

Eliminate opponents with a weapon of each rarity (5)

There are five different rarities for items, and you'll need to eliminate opponents with a weapon at each tier for this challenge:

Common - Grey

- Grey Uncommon - Green

- Green Rare - Blue

- Blue Epic - Purple

- Purple Legendary - Orange

If you generally don't get many eliminations in matches, hit up Team Rumble to make things easier for yourself.

Upgrade an item at a Weapon Upgrade Bench (3)

There are plenty of Fortnite weapon upgrade benches dotted around the island, where you trade materials to bump your chosen item up to the next rarity level, so follow our guide to find the nearest one to you.

Dance at Compact Cars, Lockie's Lighthouse, and a Weather Station (1)

Get that dance emote ready, then head to the Fortnite Compact Cars, Lockie's Lighthouse, and Weather Station locations to boogie on down.

Deal Damage with Common weapons (500)

Common weapons are grey and are normally discarded as soon as better ones come along, but you'll need to deal 500 damage with these basic weapons here.

Mark an Uncommon, Rare, and Epic item (1)

To mark an item, line in up towards the centre of your screen then tap left on the d-pad to tag it. You'll need to mark a green, blue, and purple item to tick these off.

Eliminate opponents at E.G.O. outposts or Retail Row (3)

There are five different Fortnite EGO outposts around the map, mainly towards the edges of the island, which look like military bases. Take out three opponents at any of those, or the more obvious Retail Row, to beat this one.

Search Ammo Boxes at Landmarks (7)

Most large structures on the island count as landmarks, and you'll know you're near one as a notification will pop up at the top of the screen. Search seven ammo boxes in total at these locations to clear another challenge.

Search Supply Drops in different matches (3)

In regular matches, Supply Drops don't tend to fall until the later storm circles, but if you play a few Team Rumble matches then there are plenty of Supply Drops to go around.

Deal Damage with Legendary weapons (250)

Legendary weapons are coloured orange, and once you find one you need to dish out a hefty 250 damage. Team Rumble can help here, as you won't lose your weapon if you get eliminated.

Search hidden 'R' found in the Forged In Slurp Loading Screen (1)

Once you've taken down eight of these Fortnite Forged In Slurp challenges you reward is a fresh loading screen that contains a hidden letter. Follow our main guide to finding the Fortnite hidden letters in loading screens and you'll see exactly where you need to go to find the hidden 'R'.

