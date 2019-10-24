Fortnite Compact Cars, Lockie's Lighthouse, and Weather Station locations: Where to dance for the Forged In Slurp challenge

If you're working your way through the in-game challenges, then you're probably looking for the Fortnite Compact Cars, Lockie's Lighthouse, and Weather Station locations so you can dance at each of them. These are all landmarks on the island, but due to the complete change of scenery introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 you may not be familiar with where they are yet. That's where we come in to help, as we've played enough Fortnite to highlight exactly where the Fortnite Compact Cars, Lockie's Lighthouse, and Weather Station locations are, so follow our lead and you'll quickly tick off this dancing part of the Fortnite Forged In Slurp challenges.

Where to dance at Compact Cars, Lockie's Lighthouse, and a Weather Station in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Take a look at the Fortnite map above, where we've highlighted the locations of Compact Cars, Lockie's Lighthouse, and the Weather Station for ease of finding them, so all you need to do is go to each area and trigger a dance emote. If you use the map grid, these are the spots to hit:

C1 - Lockie's Lighthouse

- Lockie's Lighthouse G4 - Compact Cars

- Compact Cars G7 - Weather Station

Fortnite Compact Cars location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find Compact Cars between Frenzy Farm and Dirty Docks, and this miniature scrapyard sits just to the east side of the river.

Fortnite Lockie's Lighthouse location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It's quite hard to miss Lockie's Lighthouse when you're in the area due to its height and bright colouring, but to reach the vicinity you'll need to head northwest from Pleasant Park until you get to the large island just off the coast.

Fortnite Weather Station location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Unsurprisingly the Weather Station lives at the top of the mountains, which you'll find to the east of Misty Meadows and south of Retail Row, and you'll find your location at the southwest end of the frosty peaks.

