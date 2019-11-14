Fortnite Foraged Items: Where to find apples, mushrooms, and coconuts to consume

Unless you're a newcomer to the game, you'll no doubt have heard of Fortnite foraged items before, but if not then here's a quick refresher for you. Fortnite foraged items are consumable food items that spawn around the island, and when you eat them you'll receive a boost to your health and/or shield depending on what the item is. With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, everything has moved around so any of your existing go-to places from previous seasons no longer apply, which is why we're here to help with an updated guide to finding these elusive items in Fortnite.

Whether you're trying to find Fortnite foraged items for the Fortnite Hunter and the Hunted challenges, the Fortnite Orchard for the Fortnite Trick Shot challenges, or you just want a cheeky little boost to try and nurse yourself through another round of the battle royale, follow our guide and we'll show you exactly where you need to go to consume foraged items in Fortnite.

Fortnite Foraged Item locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've marked some key locations on the map above for where you can look to find Fortnite foraged items – these are by no means exhaustive but will help you find something to consume when you need it. More details of what's where can be found here:

Apples (+5 health, cannot consume when health is at 100)

There are two orchards north of Frenzy Farm, which have plenty of apples lying around on the ground under the trees.

Mushrooms (+5 shield, cannot consume when shield is at 100)

You can find mushrooms in the circle of trees northwest of Frenzy Farm, in the forest between Weeping Woods and Slurpy Swamp, inside the Slurpy Swamp factory, and in the valley south of Misty Meadows.

Coconuts (+5 health or shield, cannot consume when both are at 100)

There are lots of palm trees throughout Sweaty Sands, as well as on the islands in the bay to the north. If you can't see any coconuts on the ground, then destroy the palm trees with your harvesting tool and some should drop the fruit on the ground.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite Chapter 2 weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Missions | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite hidden letters in loading screens | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2