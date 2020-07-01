Fortnite dataminers spot The Ruins location, and it could be Aquaman's new home

It looks like a new Fortnite location called The Ruins will emerge from the waves by the end of Fortnite chapter 2 season 3 .

Fortnite dataminers have discovered what looks to be the final version of the map for this season , and it seems pretty similar to the state of the map in Fortnite chapter 2 season 2 ; as the flood waters brought on by the activation of the Device recede, it appears the floating garbage piles will steadily drift away, and we'll be left with the new Ruins point of interest in the northwest corner of the map (between the original locations for Sweaty Sands and The Shark).

This user-made map posted on Reddit composites a few leaked images to show how the final result will likely look.

Players are already speculating that The Ruins will be tied into Aquaman, since the DC hero doesn't currently appear on the map despite being a central figure in the season 3 battle pass. If that's the case, you can probably expect The Ruins to take the form of some lovely Atlantean architecture - though don't get so caught up in admiring the remnants of the long-lost civilization that you get ganked by Jason Momoa.

We know that Epic has some other big changes in store for Fortnite Battle Royale by the end of this season, including the emergence of land vehicles - likely coming once the map drains out some more, since a sports car and a pickup truck wouldn't do you much good right now.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | How to link Fortnite and Twitch accounts | Fortnite Starter Pack