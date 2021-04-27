Fortnite Crew is giving Save the World to members in May

Fortnite's May offerings for the Fortnite Crew subscription service include access to the Save the World PvE mode.

Epic recently announced the bonuses included in the Fortnite Crew subscription package for May. The bundle for the month boasts 1,000 V-Bucks, the Deimos outfit, a new loading screen, the Chapter 2: Season 6 battle pass, plus access to the complete Save the World mode for an unlimited time.

Tacking on the Save the World mode for all Fortnite Crew subscribers starting next month in May is a nice bonus. Typically, the Fortnite Crew service proves its value for money in months where there's a brand new battle pass made available, but for months where this isn't the case, like in May, it becomes a little thin on content, hence the inclusion of Save the World.

For the uninitiated, Save the World is Fortnite's single-player/co-operative mode, where players have to take on hordes of brainless zombies while working against the threat posed by an encroaching storm. In case you've forgotten, it was actually Fortnite's original form, before the Battle Royale mode launched in 2017 and became a worldwide phenomenon that entirely eclipsed its predecessor.

Back in June 2020, Epic announced that Save the World would be exiting early access later in the year, but development would "slow down" for the mode. A few months later, in September, Epic announced that it would be shutting down Save the World on Mac platforms, due to its ongoing dispute with Apple.

It was shame to see updates ceasing for the mode that kickstarted Fortnite, but there's no denying the overriding popularity of the battle royale mode. The latter mode lives on, having propelled Fortnite to international success, and Fortnite Season 6 has introduced a litany of changes to the game, with wild beasts, Lara Croft, and more entering the ever-expanding game.