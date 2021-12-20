What are the Fortnite audio issues Xbox One players are experiencing

Currently there are Fortnite audio issues Xbox One players are experiencing, which are making it particularly difficult to take part in the battle royale. Some time after the release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 a few weeks back, Xbox users began noticing a Fortnite sound glitch where the audio is constantly chopping in and out, or in certain cases there is no audio at all from the game. Naturally this is causing problems in Fortnite, as you need to be able to hear what's going on around you in order to find chests, prepare for approaching enemies, and much more. If you're looking for more information on the Fortnite audio issues Xbox One is having right now, then read on.

How to fix Fortnite audio issues Xbox players are having

We're investigating an audio issue that is occurring for Xbox players. pic.twitter.com/uht3uHHRgeDecember 16, 2021 See more

As you can see from the tweet above, Epic announced on December 16 that they were investigating Fortnite audio issues Xbox players were having. At the time of writing they haven't responded to confirm the Fortnite sound glitch has been fixed, which is their usual practice once a problem has been resolved, and this suggests they are still working on patching the issue. You can keep checking the @FortniteStatus Twitter account or the Community Issues Trello Board, where confirmation should be posted once everything has been sorted out.

In the meantime, if you're struggling due to the Fortnite audio issues Xbox is having, there is a workaround so you can carry on playing, although it's not a fix for the Fortnite sound glitch itself. Head to the settings menu and move across to the Audio tab, then under the Sound heading enable the Visualize Sound Effects option. This will then place icons on the screen around your character to indicate the direction of nearby chests, gunfire, plus vehicle and opponent movement. It's not an ideal solution, but it means you can turn your volume down or off completely to mute the audio issues while still having a fighting chance in the battle royale.

As Epic have been aware of the Fortnite audio issues Xbox is affected by for a few days already, it's likely that a proper fix will be deployed shortly to resolve things completely, so be patient and it won't be long before the Fortnite sound glitch is a thing of the past.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | How to slide in Fortnite | Fortnite Victory Crown | Fortnite split screen