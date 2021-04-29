Florence Pugh to star in psychological thriller from Succession screenwriter

Florence Pugh has her next role lined up – and it's a historical psychological thriller. The Wonder will be helmed by Gloria Bell and A Fantastic Woman director Sebastián Lelio and Succession and Normal People screenwriter Alice Birch is penning the script.

Set in the 1850s, the movie will follow an English nurse who goes to a tiny village in Ireland to observe what some view as a medical anomaly and others consider a miracle: a young girl who has survived without food for months. As tourists flock to see the 11-year-old for themselves, a journalist is sent to cover the sensation.

The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue – she also wrote Room , which was adapted for the big screen starring Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay as a mother and son being held in captivity. Larson won an Academy Award for her performance.

Pugh, meanwhile, is best known for her roles in the folk horror movie Midsommar and Greta Gerwig's remake of Little Women . She recently wrapped on another psychological thriller, Don't Worry Darling , directed by Olivia Wilde, in which she stars alongside Harry Styles and Chris Pine. We can next see her in the long-awaited MCU prequel Black Widow opposite Scarlett Johansson, so it's safe to say she's got enough on her plate at the moment.