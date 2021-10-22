FIFA 22 coins: make millions in Ultimate Team using packs and SBCs

It’s tougher than usual to earn FIFA 22 coins without spending money on FIFA Points, after EA made subtle Ultimate Team tweaks – such as the complete removal of standard bronze packs. Naughty. Still, FIFA 22 does deliver some methods of slowly building up your balance in order to buy any player you want, and GR is about to show you how. As you can see from the screen below, I ended FIFA 21 with numerous Icons including Gullit, Vieira and Zola, all by making the most of the in-game transfer market – rather than dropping real cash. Using our FIFA 22 coins guide (and some patience), eventually you’ll be able to do the same.

1. Never buy gold packs – they're a waste of coins

(Image credit: EA)

Spend even a couple of hours per week playing FIFA 22 and you’ll note that gold packs are easy to come by. You earn them for completing FIFA 22 SBCs (Squad Building Challenges), for seasonal objectives, and as weekly rewards for Squad Battles, Division Rivals and FUT Champions. The in-game transfer market is therefore saturated with gold cards at all times. As a result, most basic gold players can be purchased for 300-500 coins, yet you usually only get 3-4 in a pack – making for an awful return on the 5,000 coins it costs to buy one. So don’t do it. Ever.

2. Only buy bronze and silver packs, to maximise value

(Image credit: EA)

This is a natural extension of our first rule, although EA has cunningly cottoned onto it this year and abolished standard bronze and silver packs as a result. Don’t sweat it, though. While it means your initial outlay on a pack is higher than it used to be – 750 for an all-bronze pack, rather than 400 – our method still pays off over time. You just need to have a touch more patience than in FIFA 20 or 21.

3. Sell player cards when at their most valuable

(Image credit: EA)

This is the rule underpinning this entire guide, and reason for sticking to silver and bronze packs. Demand for gold cards is usually low, because that pack type is being opened constantly. Fewer people open silver or bronze packs, so when a particular card is required to complete an SBC, its price often spikes – it’s basic supply and demand. Indeed, card value is almost always tied to SBCs – the next two points outline exactly how you can maximise the price you sell a card for.

4. Decide if you’re going to do the league SBCs

(Image credit: EA)

Squad Building Challenges – AKA FIFA 22 SBCs – were the single best thing about FIFAs 18 and 19. Not only did they offer incredible rewards for completing particular sets – who can forget 94-rated Kevin de Bruyne? – they were profitable too, because demand for silver and bronze cards shot up as soon as a particular league set was released.

So, inevitably, EA nerfed them. Cheers, guys.

Generally speaking, SBCs are now easier to complete and offer diluted rewards, in order to make them less profitable for investors. But that shouldn’t stop you. Silver and bronze cards are still likely to be in short supply for particular teams, and by holding onto those cards until their values rise, you can make long-term profit. Just remember what I said about patience.

EA releases league-based Squad Building Challenges throughout the season. The way it works is that by completing one team you unlock a specific pack, and by completing all the teams you unlock an overall group reward.

As yet, no FIFA 22 league SBCs have been released, but they’re sure to come for the ‘big five’: the Premier League (ENG 1), Bundesliga (GER 1), Ligue 1 (FRA 1), Serie A (ITA 1), and La Liga (ESP 1). As the season progresses, you need to decide which to complete for the overall rewards. Once you have nine-or-more players for any of those teams, buy the last couple of players needed – Futbin is an excellent resource to help you fill in gaps – at the lowest BN price and get it completed. That earns you a new pack and takes you a step closer to the overall reward for that league.

If you plan to complete any of those leagues, then stash any silver or bronze player items marked ENG 1, GER 1, FRA 1, ITA 1, or ESP 1 for now. If you don’t, you can start selling right away – but don’t list any player assigned to those leagues for lower than 600 coins (so 650 Buy Now). Silver and bronze cards from the big five will always shift for that amount eventually, because they also tend to be required for Live SBCs. On which note…

5. Check for ‘Live’ SBCs every Thursday night

(Image credit: EA)

This is the first part of maximising the value of all the players stashed in your club. These days SBCs can be released at any time, but Thursday nights are a good time to check for new ones as Marquee Matches – a regular set of four new SBCs, relative to upcoming real-life matches – go live at 6pm.

What you need to do is assess the parameters required for each Live challenge, and then transfer-list any players in your club which are required and/or useful for them. For instance, an early Marquee Matchups puzzle based on Paris SG vs Angers required at least one Ligue 1 player, and either silver or gold cards – but from no more than four different leagues. This sent the value of French silver cards assigned to FRA 1 skyrocketing. Had they been hoarded in your club from previously opened silver packs, you could have cashed in Alan Virginius (RW, OCSM) for 7,000 coins, Baptiste Reynet (GK, Dijon) for 6,200, Yoric Ravet (RW, Grenoble) for 6,000 coins, and so on.

Of course, if those Ligue 1 players were stashed in your club awaiting the eventual league SBC, you’d have had a judgement call to make on whether or not to sell. My rule is that I’ll always sell a silver or bronze card if it brings in 1,000 coins or more.

Cycle through each Live SBC, then transfer list all cards which are required or useful at a price 100-200 coins higher than the lowest Buy Now price. Bronze cards needed for these challenges often go for more than 1,000 coins – a decent increase on the 750 coins you originally spent to find them in a bronze pack.

6. Do a weekly Web App audit to stay on top of your club

(Image credit: EA)

This is one for the true hardcores, but definitely worth doing if you can spare half an hour each weekend. Every so often, a silver or bronze card spikes in value for no immediately obvious reason – someone posting an unusual SBC solution on Reddit, for instance, which drives up the price of the items needed for it. As a result, it’s healthy to ‘audit’ your stashed bronze and silver cards weekly, if you can spare the time.

What you need to do is go into the Web App, then select Club > Players > Quality > Silver. You’re now presented with a list of all your silver players; highlight the top one in the list, then select Compare Price from the menu on the right. You can now see all the other cards on the transfer market for that player. If the cheapest Buy Now is 1,000 coins or more, then consider listing that card for a competitive price – you can choose your own ‘minimum value’ amount like in point 5. Cycle through all your silver cards in this way, deciding whether to keep or transfer list, then move on to your bronze cards by selecting Club > Players > Quality > Bronze. [My ‘minimum value’ to sell a bronze card is slightly lower, at 750 – enough to buy you an entire new pack.]

7. Opening a silver pack – here’s what you need to do

(Image credit: EA)

First, look for players assigned to ENG 1, GER 1, FRA 1, ITA 1, ESP 1. If you're planning to do those League SBCs, send them to your club. If not, send them straight to the transfer list.

Players from all other leagues should be stashed in your club until an SBC comes up that requires them, or you spot a price rise in your weekly audit – see points 5 and 6, and remember to check every Thursday. Never quick-sell any player card.

Send all Duplicate players to the transfer list.

Send all Healing (team and player) cards to the transfer list.

List shiny Manager Contracts cards for one hour at 150/200.

Quick sell standard Player Contracts and Manager Contracts cards (’10/10/8’).

List shiny Player Contracts (’20/24/18’) for one hour at 200/400.

Place all Kit, Badge, Celebration, Manager, Stadium, Theme and Tifo cards on the transfer list.

Unless you want them, quick sell all Balls.

Now go to your transfer list and cycle through all the cards you just moved there. Click ‘compare price’ and if there are a ton of the same card on the market at 150/200, also list at 150/200.

(Image credit: EA)

For cards listed at higher prices than 150/200, take note of the lowest Buy Now price available, then list yours for a Buy Now price of 200-300 coins more. Let’s say we’re looking to sell Portuguese winger Helder Ferreira, who I’ve just packed in the screenshot above. His lowest-priced card on the market costs 800 coins. So I list mine at a Buy Now of 1,000, with an auction start price of 50 coins less, at 950. The card may not sell at the first attempt. But it should within 24-48 hours. If at that point it’s still not sold, I drop the price by 100 coins.

Always list cards for one hour. The key to this method is keeping your list full, and refreshed, as often as possible.

8. Opening a bronze pack – here’s what you need to do

(Image credit: EA)

Again, look for players from ENG 1, GER 1, FRA 1, ITA 1, and ESP 1. If you're planning to do those League SBCs, send them to your club. If not, send them straight to the transfer list.

Once more, players from all other leagues should be stashed in your club until an SBC comes up that requires them, or you spot a price rise in your weekly audit. Remember, never quick-sell any player card.

Send all Duplicate players to the transfer list.

List shiny bronze Player Contracts cards (’15/6/3’) for one hour at 150/200.

Quick sell all standard Player Contracts cards, and both shiny and non-shiny Manager Contracts cards.

Place all Manager and Stadium cards on the transfer list.

Place all shiny Kit badges on the transfer list.

Quick sell all standard Kit cards, plus all Badge, Ball, Celebration, Theme and Tifo cards.

Now go to your transfer list and do the same as you did for silver cards found there. Cards such as Kits will usually only go for 150/200, but you only need to sell an average of 4-5 cards per pack to make a profit.

9. Invest in discard-price Gold in-form cards, then profit later

(Image credit: EA)

Once you pass the 50,000-coins mark, I recommend investing in at least three TOTW players between Sunday and Tuesday of any given week. To do this, search for ‘Special’ players on the transfer market at a Buy Now price of 10,250-11,500, then take your pick from any TOTW players rated 81 or above. You can *always* resell these players for at least 13,000 coins, sometimes much more – or, if you suddenly need funds, quick-sell them to the CPU for around 10K, meaning any losses are tiny.

For instance, shortly after TOTW 2 came out I purchased Emile Smith-Rowe’s in-form card, rated 81, for 10,000 coins on open bid. A fortnight later his value had already ascended to 12,750, and it’s likely to escalate to 18-20K by December – almost doubling my investment, should I choose to sell.

As a general rule I stash TOTW purchases in my club for a month, then list for at least 14,000 BIN – sometimes much more, depending on comparative prices for the same card.

10. Quickly flip silver cards if you need swifter coins

(Image credit: EA)

Bronze and silver packs require a degree of patience to pay dividends, particularly with EA having abolished standard packs for FIFA 22. The idea behind the method is therefore to generate coins across the game’s entire lifespan, rather than score instant profit. If that’s what you’re looking for, try this instead: pick a popular league that isn’t one of the big five, such as Liga Portugal (POR 1), and mass bid on silver player cards to a maximum value of 200 coins for standard cards, or 300 for shinies.

You can bid on up to 50 cards at any one time. Any that you win can then immediately be ‘flipped’ back onto the transfer market, at a minimum value of 500 coins, and often closer to 800. Like with rules 7 and 8, be sure to compare current prices of the same card before listing. I flip 20-or-so cards per day in this way just to keep my coin balance flowing.

11. 'Re-list all' as often as possible for regular income

(Image credit: EA)

Re-list every card on your transfer list as often as you can. If any non-player items listed at 150/200 aren’t shifting after 48 hours, quick sell them. Don’t apply that rule to players: even at 150/200 they always sell eventually. For all other items, such as rare silver Kits, consider dropping the Buy Now price by 50 coins after day one, 100 by day two, and so on. Don’t forget to enjoy the odd match or two, too – working the transfer market becomes a fun and additive time sink, but there’s no point doing so if you don’t get to play as van Dijk and de Bruyne when you’ve spent weeks saving up to buy them.

