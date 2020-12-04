FIFA 21 Team Of The Group stage adds mega-powered Messi and Rashford cards

The FIFA 21 TOTGS (Team Of The Group Stage) is live – and Lionel Messi, Kevin de Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes are its three best cards.

Covering the group stages of the Champions League and Europe League, FIFA TOTGS celebrates the most consistent performers so far in the pinnacle of club competitions. But it’s also a vehicle to sell more packs, so a host of huge names with upgraded cards was inevitable.

Messi’s new super card is 95-rated, while De Bruyne clocks on with an OVR of 92, and Fernandes on 90. Also earning a big nine-zero is FC Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich. Next up are Raheem Sterling (LW, 89) and Keylor Navas (GK, 88). Marcus Rashford's new 87-rated card is also sure to be highly coveted, so too Erling Braut Haaland (ST, 88).

(Image credit: EA)

In total 18 players are available in packs, and you can see a complete list of them all below. Additionally, two untradable FIFA 21 TOTGS items can be nabbed without having to brave the transfer market. Bayern winger Kingsley Coman (LW, 86) is yours upon completion of five difficult-but-doable in-game objectives, all of which involve you playing a tonne of Live FUT Friendly mode before Friday 11 December. Spurs speedster Lucas Moura (RM, 85) is also unlockable by completing a trio of less time consuming, but still fairly pricey, squad building challenges. As promised, here’s the complete FIFA 21 TOTGS list.

Lionel Messi (CF, Barcelona) - 95

Kevin de Bruyne (CM, Manchester City) - 92

Bruno Fernandes (CAM, Manchester United) - 90

Joshua Kimmich (CM, FC Bayern) - 90

Raheem Sterling (LW, Manchester City) - 89

Keylor Navas (GK, Paris) - 88

Alejandro Gomez (CAM, Atalanta) - 88

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB, Liverpool) - 88

Erling Braut Haaland (ST, Dortmund) - 88

Marcus Rashford (ST, Manchester United) - 87

Kingsley Coman (LW, FC Bayern) - 86 [Objectives only]

Francesco Acerbi (CB, Lazio) - 85

Diego Carlos (CB, Sevilla) - 85

Lucas Moura (RM, Tottenham) - 85 [SBC only]

Alvaro Morata (ST, Piemonte Calcio) - 84

Diogo Jota (CF, Liverpool) - 83

Nico Elvedi (CB, Moenchengladbach) - 82

Theo Hernandez (LB, Milan) - 85

Nicolas Pepe (RW, Arsenal) - 84

Yusuf Yazici (ST, Lille) - 84

FIFA 21 review | FIFA 21 tips | FIFA 21 patch notes | FIFA 21 Ultimate Team | FIFA 21 Volta | FIFA 21 best teams | FIFA 21 best young players | FIFA 21 Career Mode guide | FIFA 21 ratings | FIFA 21 women ratings | FIFA 21 icons | FIFA 21 OTW cards | FIFA 21 coins | FIFA 21 celebrations | FIFA 21 kits | FIFA 21 player faces | FIFA 21 stadiums | FIFA 21 chemistry styles | FIFA 21 Juventus | FIFA 21 web app guide | FIFA 21 loyalty glitch