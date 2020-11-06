FIFA 21 RTTF guide: Road To The Final UCL Live cards explained

FIFA 21 RTTF is guaranteed to produce some of the best, most sought-after cards in this year’s game. RTTF stands for Road To The Final, a FIFA 21 campaign in which a batch of items automatically upgrade throughout the season depending on real-life results in the Champions League and Europa League. How exactly does it all work, and where can you find the cards? Let GR’s FIFA 21 RTTF guide explain.

What are FIFA 21 RTTF cards?

FIFA 21 RTTF cards are dynamic items which receive improved ratings each time a chosen player’s club achieves a team-oriented goal in either the Champions League or Europe League. Let’s say a player starts with an overall rating of 85. Should his side reach the knockout stages, that rating leaps to 86. Win a knockout match and it rises to 87. Qualifying for the quarter-finals catapults that OVR to 88, and success there bolsters it to 89. A semi-final sees it move to 89, and winning the entire tournament boosts that number again, to 91.

Who is included in the FIFA 21 RTTF campaign?

FIFA 21 RTTF Team 1 launched on Friday 6 November, made up of 11 players including Mo Salah (Liverpool, 91), Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona, 88), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United, 86), and Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern, 84). A twelfth player, Mason Mount (Chelsea, 83) was added as an exclusive Squad Building Challenge reward.

The thirteenth FIFA 21 RTTF card is Jules Kounde (Sevilla, 82). That one requires you to complete five in-game sets of objectives, all (as has become the norm) requiring you to grind Live FUT Friendlies over the next fortnight. I love the new Live Friendlies mechanic, but forcing players into it for almost every in-game objective is already eating into its appeal. More originality and Squad Battles/Division Rivals objectives in the coming weeks please, EA.

How much do FIFA 21 RTTF cards cost?

The answer to this question will fluctuate wildly in the next fortnight. Make no mistake, however, that most of these cards are seriously expensive. Take Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig, 83). As a centre-back with 80 Physicality, 85 Defensive and a crackerjack 86 Pace, the opening price for his card was 440,000 coins. Eye-watering. Although not even in the same ballpark as those two big-hitting Premier League cards. Rashford will set you back around 1.4 million, while Salah’s going rate at time of writing as an even more painful 1.6 million.

At around 42,000 coins, Margon Sanson (Marseille, 82) is by some distance the cheapest FIFA 21 RTTF card, followed by Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk, 84) at 72,000 virtual gold ones.

What happens if a player transfers during the-season?

Should a player move mid-season to a club outside of the Champions League or Europa League, then that’s the end of his live upgrades. Let’s say Salah heads south in January to sign for Crystal Palace, with an RTTF card rating of 94. However much further Liverpool get in the Champions League, he’s stuck with that rating of 94 for ever. Or, er, until FIFA 22.

What happens if a player’s team finished third in their Champions League group?

Great question. In real-life, any team who finishes third in the group stage of the Champions League gets magically ported over to the Europa League. EA says that the same will happen to their RTTF player card in FIFA 21, but without scoring the usual one-point OVR bonus for advancing from the group stage.

Here’s the official line: “The player item will be updated to a UEFA Europa League: Road To The Final item; they will not receive an upgrade for advancing to the knockout stage, but will continue to receive upgrades if their club advances in the UEFA Europa League."

Is anything else coming as part of the FIFA 21 RTTF campaign?

Yep. “Squad Building Challenges and unlockable player Objectives focused on obtaining more UEFA Champions League and Europa League special dynamic items” are a big focus, according to an EA spokesperson. So expect more cards like Mount and Kounde, which won’t be available on the transfer market, across the next two weeks. “Themed puzzle SBCs and Live FUT Friendlies celebrating the best competitions in Europe,” are also a priority, says EA.

Is there a complete FIFA 21 RTTF cards list?

Yup. The first batch of 13 FIFA 21 RTTF cards is listed below. We’ll update it once FIFA 21 RTTF Team 2 is released, on Friday 13 November.