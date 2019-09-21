FIFA 20 chemistry styles: Every chemistry style available in Ultimate Team

FIFA 20 chemistry styles are absolutely required if you want to make the most out of your Ultimate Team squad. Apply them to your players and they'll receive buffed stats depending on what chemistry style you apply in FIFA 20. Whether you want to increase the physicality and defending of your centre backs or make your pacey wingers even faster, here are all of the FIFA 20 chemistry styles and the benefits they have.
What are FIFA 20 chemistry styles?
As explained above, FIFA 20 chemistry styles buff the stats of your players in Ultimate Team. Before you apply them, you can see the values which will be upgraded, but there's one thing to bear in mind: The higher chemistry that player is on in your squad, the better the boost will be. So a player on nine chemistry with a Shadow chemistry style will receive a bigger pace and defending boost than a player on six chemistry. Here are all of the FIFA 20 chemistry styles in the game:
FIFA 20 chemistry styles: Goalkeeper
|Wall
|WAL
|Diving, Handling, Kicking
|DIV: 2, HAN: 2, KIC: 2
|Shield
|SLD
|Kicking, Reflexes, Speed
|KIC: 2, REF: 2, SPD: 2
|Cat
|CAT
|Reflexes, Speed, Positioning
|REF: 2, SPD: 2, POS: 2
|Glove
|GLO
|Diving, Handling, Positioning
|DIV: 2, HAN: 2, POS: 2
FIFA 20 chemistry styles: Defence
|Sentinel
|SEN
|Defending, Physical
|DEF: 3, PHY: 3
|Guardian
|GRD
|Dribbling, Defending
|DRI: 3, DEF: 3
|Gladiator
|GLA
|Shooting, Defending
|SHO: 3, DEF: 3
|Backbone
|BAC
|Passing, Defending, Physical
|PAS: 2, DEF: 2, PHY: 2
|Anchor
|ANC
|Pace, Defending, Physical
|PAC: 2, DEF: 2, PHY: 2
|Shadow
|SHA
|Pace, Defending
|PAC: 3, DEF: 3
FIFA 20 chemistry styles: Midfield
|Artist
|ART
|Passing, Dribbling
|PAS: 3, DRI: 3
|Architect
|ARC
|Passing, Physical
|PAS: 3, PHY: 3
|Powerhouse
|PWR
|Passing, Defending
|PAS: 3, DEF: 3
|Maestro
|MAE
|Shooting, Passing, Dribbling
|SHO: 2, PAS: 2, DRI: 2
|Engine
|ENG
|Pace, Passing, Dribbling
|PAC: 2, PAS: 2, DRI: 2
|Catalyst
|CTA
|Pace, Passing
|PAC: 3, PAS: 3
FIFA 20 chemistry styles: Attack
|Sniper
|SNI
|Shooting, Dribbling
|SHO: 3, DRI: 3
|Deadeye
|EYE
|Shooting, Passing
|SHO: 3, PAS: 3
|Hawk
|HWK
|Pace, Shooting, Physical
|PAC: 2, SHO: 2, PHY: 2
|Marksman
|MRK
|Shooting, Dribbling, Physical
|SHO: 2, DRI: 2, PHY: 2
|Finisher
|FIN
|Shooting, Physical
|SHO: 3, PHY: 3
|Hunter
|HUN
|Pace, Shooting
|PAC: 3, SHO: 3
FIFA 20 review | FIFA 20 tips | FIFA 20 Volta tips | FIFA 20 Career Mode | FIFA 20 Pro Clubs tips | FIFA 20 patch notes | FIFA 20 ratings | FIFA 20 formations | FIFA 20 best teams | FIFA 20 icons | FIFA 20 Ones To Watch | FIFA 20 TOTW | FIFA 20 squad battles | FIFA 20 stadiums | FIFA 20 kits | FIFA 20 chemistry styles | FIFA 20 coins | FIFA 20 celebrations | FIFA 20 wonderkids | FIFA 20 loyalty glitch | FIFA 20 SBC solutions | FIFA 20 UCL cards | FIFA 20 web app tips | FIFA 20 vs PES 2020 comparison | FIFA 20 mods