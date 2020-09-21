Falcon and The Winter Soldier delayed but WandaVision sticks to 2020 release date

Falcon and The Winter Soldier has been moved from its original “Fall 2020” slot by Disney – though the upcoming WandaVision is still set to release this year. Marvel giveth, Marvel taketh away.

As quietly confirmed on the official Disney Plus landing page for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, one of the first new Marvel TV shows is “coming 2021.” Previously, it was reportedly heading for August (and obviously missed that release date) and, latterly, this Fall.

Of course, the wave of COVID-19-mandated shutdowns across the globe led to production for the Disney Plus series – starring Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America and Sebastian Stan as the titular Winter Soldier – being shuttered in Europe.

WandaVision, meanwhile, still has the decidedly ambiguous “2020” release window. Logic would dictate that, with The Mandalorian season 2 lasting from late October into December, that there’s unlikely to be any overlap between the streaming service’s two big hitters. If that’s the case, expect WandaVision this December, though plans can change.

It’s the Scarlet Witch Show (as I’m now calling it), that looks farthest along in production. There’s a full WandaVision trailer, which released overnight at the Emmys, whereas Falcon and The Winter Soldier has just a few seconds of footage from the Big Game Spot at this year’s Super Bowl.

Filming has restarted and there’s even a glimpse of Sam Wilson’s new Captain America suit, but the 2021 release gives it both more leeway and a chance to fit into the tapestry of film and television chapters that make up Marvel Phase 4, starting with Black Widow this November.