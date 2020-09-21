New WandaVision trailer teases the strangest MCU story ever told

The new WandaVision trailer is here! The first extended teaser for the 2020 Disney Plus series premiered during the Emmys and gave us a glimpse at the MCU’s first tentative steps into television… and it's weirder than any of us could have ever expected.

Welcome to #WandaVision. Coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Kqkf0y0BJaSeptember 21, 2020

While Marvel usually keeps its secrets close to the chest when it comes to all things MCU, nothing will quite beat the build-up to Scarlet Witch and Vision’s post-Avengers: Endgame adventures – it’s kooky, confusing, and one of them is meant to be dead.

Wanda and Vision are enjoying a slice of marital bliss during the onset of the WandaVision trailer but, like a superhero vision of Adult Swim’s Too Many Cooks, the sitcom set-up soon spirals out of control as the pair can’t quite remember their ‘story’ of how they moved into the ‘burbs.

It’s difficult to jump to conclusions with a premise as unique as this, though Scarlet Witch is seen manipulating her powers to affect the world around her in one scene and Vision “is dead” according to another character. Could Wanda be inventing a world of her own to avoid her grief after her bionic beau’s death in Avengers: Infinity War?

On a slightly lighter note, at least we have some nods to both classic television shows – I never thought I’d see the day where Marvel spoofed I Love Lucy – as well as the comics and even the MCU-at-large.

Vision has his comics-accurate costume while, most interestingly, Captain Marvel character Monica Rambeau (played by Teyonah Parris) is seen hurtling through a portal and landing in a military base in one scene. She’s (obviously) a lot older than the last time we saw her in the MCU’s version of the ‘90s and could yet to have a major role to play down the line as alter-ego Photon.

WandaVision is set for release in 2020.

