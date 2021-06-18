Elizabeth Olsen reveals her favourite WandaVision Easter egg

Elizabeth Olsen has revealed the WandaVision Easter egg she likes best.

While appearing on Hot Ones, the Scarlet Witch actor was asked if she had a favorite Easter egg in the series. "I learn about Easter eggs when people point them out. So the one that I learned about that I thought was really great was, there's a wine bottle that's poured in the first episode, in the '50s episode, and it's in French but I think it translated to something like… House of Madness or something like that, that's a reference to House of M. And that's just like our brilliant prop guy being cute and putting in those things, he just thinks of them."

In the first episode of the series, a wine bottle labelled Maison du Mépris pours itself. The name translates to House of Contempt – or could be seen as House of M, a reference to the famous comic book story which saw Wanda remake the Marvel universe with her reality-bending powers.

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney Plus)

WandaVision was packed with Easter eggs, which bolstered plenty of speculation about the series. Mephisto, Grim Reaper, the aerospace engineer, and a huge cameo teased by Paul Bettany were all popular theories that didn't come to anything in the end.

The series is still set to have a huge impact on the MCU moving forward, though. At the end of the finale episode, Wanda finally became the Scarlet Witch – and obtained the ancient spellbook named the Darkhold. We also learned that her children, Billy and Tommy Maximoff, are still alive, but seemingly trapped somewhere. If that wasn't enough, White Vision was also set loose in the MCU, and Monica Rambeau got her powers ahead of her next appearance in Captain Marvel 2, AKA The Marvels.

Wanda's story is set to continue in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is due for release March 25, 2022. Until then, the MCU continues on Disney Plus with Loki, which is releasing its six episodes weekly – see our Loki release schedule for exactly when the next episode drops. In the meantime, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals right here.

Find the best Prime Day TV deals right here.