Doctor Strange 2: Rachel McAdams confirmed returning for sequel

There's been some question, recently, regarding whether Rachel McAdams would return for Doctor Strange 2, the actor having played surgeon and love-interest Christine Palmer in the first movie. Deadline has now confirmed the McAdams will be back for the sequel, joining a returning Benedict Cumberbatch.

While Marvel has yet to confirm any specifics, Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor are both expected to return for Doctor Strange 2, which will be directed by Sam Raimi. We also know that the events of WandaVision will directly tie into Doctor Strange 2, with Elizabeth Olsen playing Scarlett Witch. Xochitl Gomez was also recently confirmed to have joined the cast.

Plot details are light on the ground. Cumberbatch will next appear as the good doctor in Spider-Man 3, which looks set to introduce the world to the multiverse. Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are both reportedly set to reprise their roles as Spider-Man for the threequel, and the multiverse situation will no doubt carry over into Doctor Strange 2, officially titled Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

The movie will be part of Marvel Phase 4 and is set to reach cinemas on March 25, 2022. It is due to start filming when Cumberbatch finishes on Spider-Man 3.