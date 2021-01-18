Daredevil actor Charlie Cox is reportedly filming scenes for Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man 3 is seemingly intent on including every major comic book character, so what’s one more? Charlie Cox has reportedly been seen on the set of the joint Sony/Marvel production – but it’s unclear if he’s back as Daredevil or just plain ol’ lawyer Matt Murdock.

According to ComicBook.com podcast Phase Zero, one “very good source” – who supposedly also tipped them off to Owen Wilson appearing in Loki – has revealed that Charlie Cox has been seen on the Spider-Man 3 set.

At this early stage, it’s not yet known whether he’s going to play the Netflix version of The Man Without Fear – or even playing him at all. There’s every chance Matt Murdock could be drafted in to help protect Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in the wake of the Spider-Man: Far From Home ending, which made the webhead public enemy number one.

Rumours around the return of Daredevil (and the other Marvel Netflix characters) into the MCU fold have persisted for some time. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently broached the subject in an interview with Deadline by saying, “I’ve been at Marvel long enough to never say never about anything."

Charlie Cox, though, is unlikely to get top billing, even if he does show up. Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are due to return as Spidey villains Electro and Doctor Octopus respectively, while another report suggests prior Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could join current Spider-Man Tom Holland on-screen thanks to the imminent arrival of the multiverse.

Spider-Man 3 is set to swing into cinemas on December 17. In the meantime, check out what’s in the MCU’s immediate future with our guide to Marvel Phase 4.