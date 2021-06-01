Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox store versions are part of a "similar conversation" to PlayStation

CD Projekt Red has said that it's in "similar talks" with Xbox regarding the game's presence on the platform's digital store to the conversations it's having with Sony.

During yesterday's Q1 2021 earnings call, CD Projekt Red answered some questions from those in attendance. Initially, a question was asked about "what it would take to get [Cyberpunk 2077] back on the PlayStation store" following the game's removal from the PlayStation digital storefront.

CD Projekt Red's Member of the Board, Michał Nowakowski, replied stating that conversations are "ongoing" and the result will be announced when all parties are ready, echoing last week's statement that the decision to reinstate the game on the PlayStation store is Sony's.

A later question was then asked, "regarding Xbox – it’s on sale, but when you click through there’s a warning that there may be issues, pending patches, and so on. Is there a similar kind of discussion going on with Xbox?"

Nowakowski confirmed, "yes, there is a similar conversation happening with the Xbox team as well." Another question asked whether these discussions are involving the next-gen versions or just the last-gen PS4 version and if it's up to the studio to satisfy the platform holders with the next-gen version. Nowakowski reiterated that the conversations taking place have to remain between the parties and cannot be shared publicly. When they're ready they'll make any announcements.

It seems as if we'll be waiting to see how Cyberpunk 2077 performs later in the year following the new roadmap for patches and the next-gen update. For the Xbox version, while it's still available on the digital store, it does sound like there are talks into its possible removal if things don't improve.

When asked about the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 and when we can expect to see it. CD Projekt Red president Adam Kiciński said that the studio has a date internally, but are not willing to say anything publicly for the time being until closer to launch, expected to be targeting the second half of this year. Originally, after publishing an apology for the state of Cyberpunk 2077 when it launched CD Projekt Red said that the next-gen update would be arriving in late 2021, so it seems plans are still on track.

While small, free DLC is on the way, larger, paid-for Cyberpunk 2077 expansions are in the works with a new game director behind them.

Cyberpunk 2077 tips | How long to beat Cyberpunk | Cyberpunk 2077 lifepath guide | Cyberpunk 2077 map | How to steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077 | Cyberpunk 2077 best weapons | Cyberpunk 2077 Romance options | Cyberpunk 2077 ending | Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blades | Cyberpunk 2077 change appearance | Cyberpunk 2077 builds | Cyberpunk 2077 hacking guide | Cyberpunk 2077 bugs | Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes