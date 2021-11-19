Cyberpunk 2077 won't be joining the roster of Xbox Game Pass after avid speculation

Cyberpunk 2077 isn't coming to Xbox Game Pass, a developer representative has confirmed.

Yesterday on November 18, a new video from Xbox highlighted game streaming options for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, and featured a brief clip of Cyberpunk 2077. As the Reddit post below picked up on, Xbox only tends to feature games in these promotional videos that are accessible through Xbox Game Pass, leading to the speculation that CD Projekt Red's RPG might be about to join the subscription service.

However, this speculation was swiftly shut down by a CD Projekt Red rep, who responded to a story from VGC by stating that there are "no Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077." That's just about as clear cut as you can get, and it would appear Cyberpunk 2077 won't be arriving on Xbox's streaming service anytime soon.

As for Xbox Game Pass, the game streaming option just debuted on Xbox consoles earlier this week, after an extended period of testing (thanks, GameSpot). Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now opt to stream games directly on their Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S, without even having to download them. It also means Xbox One players can access some Xbox Series X games, playing new-gen games on their old hardware, which is a pretty massive deal.

