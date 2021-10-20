Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X versions delayed to 2022

The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt have been delayed to 2022.

CD Projekt Red announced the revised schedule for the new-gen versions today. Cyberpunk 2077 is now scheduled to arrive on new consoles in the first quarter of the year, between January and March, with The Witcher 3 targeting sometime in quarter two, between April and June. PC players will receive the improvements included in these new versions at the same times.

"Based on recommendations supplied by teams supervising the development of both games, we decided to postpone their releases until 2022," CD Projekt Red said in its statement. "Apologies for the extended wait, but we wanted to make it right."

