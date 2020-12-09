Cyberpunk 2077 The Information mission guide: How to find the relic, scan security systems, and find thermal clues

The early Cyberpunk 2077 mission, The Information, will have you scanning a braindance for information, specifically a relic, security systems, and thermal clues to help you later. The process has you scrubbing through a timeline so you can find and scan objects in different layers: Visual, Audio, and Thermal. While it's not too hard – the timeline highlights when you're in a zone when something can be found, for example – where things are isn't always clear. Objects can be quite some distance from the character and sometimes tucked away in odd corners.

We're going to run through all the things you need to scan, more or less in the order that you have to find them. You can only look for some things once you've uncovered certain clues which can lead to things you actually passed before the information was found. So expect to fast forward and rewind a bit.

Cyberpunk 0277 The Information objectives

The first two objectives form the bulk of the investigation as you can't actually scan for thermal clues until you know that's a thing in-game. So work though these until you have the option to scan the thermal layer.

The security systems can seem tricky if you don't pay attention right at the start, especially as you won't know how much you need to scan until you've scanned it all. You can actually grab four things almost immediately which is part of the problem - several key items appear in the first seconds of the brain dance and there's actually a lot to miss before you've even realized you've started.

Time to scan / layer - 0m10s / Visual

Military-grade cyberware - you can't really miss the giant cyborg guard so scan him as soon as you see him.

Motion sensor camera - this is on the wall, up and to the right just outside the lift entrance.

Alarm System - this is on the wall just to the right and left of the lift as you come out. Scanning either counts.

0m22s / Visual

Motion Sensor Camera - there's another motion sensor camera on the ceiling just in front of the giant TV.

0m30s / Audio

Yorinobu's phone conversation - At the 30 second mark you'll be asked to listen in on Yorinobu's phone conversation in the audio layer. You're basically told to so it's hard to miss. You can also scan the TV as an audio source to hear about cooling and ventilation. When the conversation's over, at about 1m30s, you'll be asked to find and scan the datapad for more relic storage. This can be tricky to locate as while you can see the pad almost the whole time, it's only actually switched on right at the end of the recording. Keep working through the recording grabbing other things until you get there.

2m05s / Visual

Turret and camera - Around two minutes in to Braindance you'll be able to look up to the ceiling to the right of the TV where you can see an automated turret and camera you can scan

2m45s / Visual

Datapad - Almost at the end of the recording, when Yorinobu gets to the bed, you'll be able to scan the datapad while it's still switched just as he puts it away.

Gun - There's a loaded gun on a chest at the end of the bed you can also scan while grabbing the datapad.

Scan for thermal clues to find the relic

Once you've reached the end of the recording and scanned the datapad you'll open up the thermal layer and be able to re-run the entire brain dance to find the right heat signature for the Relic storage. There's a range of things to scan that will all be made to stand out by some blue gas that indicates 'cold'. Assuming you'll be working backwards from the point the Thermal layer is unlocked we'll go through all the things you can find in reverse chronological order. You can scan all the objects here if you want but it's the Hidden Safe that you want.

2m40s

Air conditioning vent - As soon you unlock the Thermal scan you'll be able to scan an air conditioning vent on the wall

1m30s-1m56s

Champagne and ice bucket - you can find and scan this in the middle of the timeline when people are around the coffee table. It's obviously not what you need though.

1m00s

Fridge - around the one minute mark you can scan the fridge where Evelyn gets a drink, again though, not what you want.

0m40-0m46s

Hidden Safe - Right at the start of the recording, when Yorinobu and Evelyn are walking to the bar to fix a drink, you'll get a brief window where you can scan a hidden safe on the floor in the far corner of the room. That's what you need and scanning this will let you leave the Braindance if you want, even if you haven't completed the optional tasks.