Cyberpunk 2077 builds: Three classes you can build V as for different styles of play

There are plenty of options for various Cyberpunk 2077 builds, because the game presents you with so many different choices. There are attributes, skills, and perks all to earn, not to mention the type of weapon and combat you engage with in Cyberpunk 2077. You may want to forge your own path for V which is absolutely fine, but if you want to follow a specific archetype throughout your playthrough, here are some options for Cyberpunk 2077 builds.

Cyberpunk 2077 builds: Assault

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

First up is an assault build, which is essentially the guns blazing, Rambo-style that can be used for pretty much every encounter. For this, you'll want to level up strength-related attributes and get perks that assist you in combat.

Best attributes:

Body

Reflexes

Best perks:

[Athletics] Regeneration (health slowly regenerates during combat)

(health slowly regenerates during combat) [Athletics] Invincible (increases max health by 10%/20%/30%)

(increases max health by 10%/20%/30%) [Assault] Bullseye (increases rifle and SMG damage while aiming by 10%)

(increases rifle and SMG damage while aiming by 10%) [Assault] Executioner (deal 25% more rifle and SMG damage to enemies when their health is above 50%)

(deal 25% more rifle and SMG damage to enemies when their health is above 50%) [Cold Blood] Will to Survive (increases all resistances by 2.5%/5% per stack of Cold Blood)

Best weapons:

M251S Ajax (Assault Rifle)

(Assault Rifle) G-58 Dian (Submachine Gun)

(Submachine Gun) SPT32 Grad (Sniper Rifle)

Cyberpunk 2077 builds: Stealth

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Stealth is a great choice in Cyberpunk 2077 thanks to all the different methods of completing missions. For this, you'll want decent hacking ability because distracting enemies will be key, along with strong silenced weapons for taking out enemies.

Best attributes:

Reflexes

Intelligence

Best perks:

[Stealth] Crouching Tiger (Increases movement speed while sneaking by 20%)

(Increases movement speed while sneaking by 20%) [Stealth] Hidden Dragon (enables you to perform non-lethal aerial takedowns on unaware targets)

(enables you to perform non-lethal aerial takedowns on unaware targets) [Stealth] Dagger Dealer (enables you to throw knives)

(enables you to throw knives) [Stealth] Ghost (detection time is increased by 20%/40%)

(detection time is increased by 20%/40%) [Breach Protocol] Big Sleep (unlocks the Big Sleep daemon during Breach Protocol, which disables all cameras in a network for 3/6 minutes)

Best weapons:

Knives (melee - for throwing)

(melee - for throwing) Nue (Pistol - silenced)

(Pistol - silenced) M221 Saratoga (SMG - silenced)

Cyberpunk 2077 builds: Hacker

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Finally, we have a build fit for a hacker. Hacking is such a crucial element of Cyberpunk 2077 and while you'll be doing plenty of it while stealthy, you can win fights and kill plenty of enemies while hardly touching a weapon. Nevertheless, we've got a couple of good weapons to use at the bottom for when things get a bit dicey.

Best attributes:

Intelligence

Technical Ability

Best perks:

[Quickhacking] Biosynergy (enables RAM recovery during combat at a rate of 4/8/12 units per minute)

(enables RAM recovery during combat at a rate of 4/8/12 units per minute) [Quickhacking] Forget-me-not (eliminating a target affected by a quickhack instantly recovers one RAM unit)

(eliminating a target affected by a quickhack instantly recovers one RAM unit) [Quickhacking] Diffusion (quickhack spread distance is doubled)

(quickhack spread distance is doubled) [Breach Protocol] Total Recall (the ICEpick daemon reduces all quickhack costs by an additional RAM unit)

(the ICEpick daemon reduces all quickhack costs by an additional RAM unit) [Breach Protocol] Turret Tamer (unlocks the Turret Tamer daemon during Breach Protocol, which sets the status of every turret in the network to friendly for 3/6 minutes)

Best weapons: