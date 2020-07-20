Comic-Con 2020 schedule: dates, times, and what to expect from SDCC @ Home

For the first time in its 51 year history, San Diego Comic-Con has gone online. The event – the ultimate event for geeks around the world – is accessible by anyone with internet connection and a device capable of streaming YouTube. However, as a result, Comic-Con 2020 will be significantly pared down, with Marvel Studios and DC not having huge presences at the event. However, that doesn’t mean we won’t get any juicy new updates via panels and fun video content.

That’s right, San Diego Comic-Con 2020 is temporarily rebranding due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Say hello to San Diego Comic-Con@Home. You don’t need a badge, a ticket, or an impressive cosplay – this large-scale virtual event is open to everyone and available to watch for free. Despite the biggest yearly pop culture convention is a little smaller this year, sifting through the entire five-day programme isn’t any easier. Luckily, we’ve rounded up some of the biggest and best events for your diary. Here's everything you need to know about SDCC 2020.

Everything to know about Marvel Phase 4

All the new superhero movies on the way

When is San Diego Comic-Con 2020?

This year’s large-scale online convention will take place between Thursday, 23 July, and Sunday, 26 July. The most prominent panels take place over three days (23 – 25 July). Thursday acts as a bit of a warm-up, dropping teasers and previews, while Sunday is a rest day for panels.

What’s the full San Diego Comic-Con 2020 schedule?

You can find the entire detailed programme on the San Diego Comic-Con@Home website , but stay put if you want a carefully curated selection of the absolute must-see panels from the entire weekend. You don’t want to get lost in over 400 online webinars, do you? Didn’t think so.

How to watch San Diego Comic-Con 2020 in the US and UK

This year, San Diego Comic-Con has made their streams and events much more accessible. Everything will be available to watch (for free) on one YouTube channel . The only thing you’ve got to account for is timezones, but we’ve included both PT and BST times in our listings below to help you out a bit.

SDCC 2020 Schedule: Thursday 23 July

(Image credit: Disney/Fox)

Star Trek Universe – 10 am PT / 6 pm BST

Kick start the weekend with a star-studded panel of actors and writers from the entire Star Trek franchise. Cast and crew from Star Trek: Discovery season 3 and Picard will be present, along with news and previews from the new animated series Lower Decks .

Solar Opposites – 11 am PT / 7 pm BST

Hulu’s most-watched original comedy Solar Opposites sees a team of four aliens crash-land and start a new life in suburban America. Join the main cast and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel to talk all things Earth-life and get an exclusive first look at season 2.

Truth Seekers – 12 pm PT / 8 pm BST

A new original supernatural horror-comedy from everyone's favourite duo Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, Truth Seekers follows a team of paranormal investigators across the UK. Join the pair for a discussion and Q&A about what we can expect from their new venture.

His Dark Materials – 1 pm PT / 9 pm BST

The second season of BBC and HBO collaboration His Dark Materials is well on the way. Thursday’s panel will bring together executive producers Jack Thorne and Jane Tranter along with cast members such as Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Andrew Scott and Lin Manuel Miranda to give us a sneak peek at what we can expect.

The New Mutants – 2 pm PT / 10 pm BST

Will Fox’s mutant teens make it out of release date hell this August? We certainly hope so. In the meantime, join cast members Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor Joy, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga along with director Josh Boone for a special panel discussion. Check out the latest trailer from the announcement here.

The Boys – 3 pm PT / 11 pm BST

The Boys season 2 is on its way, and actor Jack Quaid who plays Hughie says “No one is ready. Really. No one.” So set your alarms and be sure to join Quaid along with other cast members Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Chase Crawford and more to learn more about the upcoming new season.

SDCC 2020 Schedule: Friday 24 July

(Image credit: AMC)

Charlize Theron: Evolution of a Badass – 10 am PT / 6 pm BST

Fresh from Netflix’ The Old Guard , Charlize Theron will be doing a Q&A on Friday about her long celebrated career and iconic action moments. Expect her to talk about everything from Fast & Furious to Mad Max: Fury Road.

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing – 11 am PT / 7 pm BST

This is a must-watch event for any fans of Marvel Comics. Featuring creators such as Dan Slott, Al Ewing, and Nick Spencer, the panel will break down all the latest comic book news and discuss such things as the recent return of Green Goblin and Werewolf by Night.

LucasFilm Publishing: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away – 12 pm PT / 8 pm BST

Following the news of upcoming books and comics exploring The High Republic era in Star Wars, this panel is sure to share some exciting developments surrounding further Star Wars tie-in books. The event will feature fan favourite authors including Justina Ireland, Rebecca Roanhorse, and Greg Pak.

AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead – 12 pm PT / 8 pm BST

In anticipation of its sixth season, Fear the Walking Dead cast, crew, and creators are joining forces to discuss season 5’s ending and what’s next in store for Morgan’s unlikely family.

AMC’s The Walking Dead – 1 pm PT / 9 pm BST

Marking it’s 11th San Diego Comic-Con appearance, The Walking Dead’s panel is set to spotlight upcoming standalone episode “A Certain Doom.” Featuring showrunners, producers, and cast members including Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, for longtime fans, you don’t want to miss this.

HBO Max: Adult Animation – 3 pm PT / 11 pm BST

Join creators of your favourite animations Robot Chicken, Final Space, Samurai Jack, and more in a lively panel about their creations and what goes into the perfect cartoony satire.

Hulu’s Helstrom – 3 pm PT / 11 pm BST

Join showrunner Paul Zbyszewski and the cast of Hulu’s Helstrom for an exclusive first look at the terrifying comic-book adaptation coming October this year. It's Marvel – just no MCU.

Bob’s Burgers – 4 pm PT / 12 am BST

The Emmy Award-winning Fox series has brought together a panel of cast and creators to share with fans some never-before-seen-footage which will be followed by a panel discussion and a chance for viewers to send in their own questions. UK folks, this might be worth staying up for.

Archer – 5 pm PT / 1 am BST

FXX’s animated comedy returns for its 11th panel this year and the eponymous spy is set to return to work following three years in a coma. Join the cast and producers for a panel discussion and hear more about what’s next for Sterling Archer and his friends in the new season.

SDCC 2020 Schedule: Saturday 25 July

(Image credit: Orion)

The Simpsons @ Home – 11 am PT / 7 pm BST

The Simspons take the term “the show must go on” very seriously. Find out how the team have dealt with lockdown en route to season 32 (THIRTY. TWO. Damn) in this panel featuring Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, and Mike B. Anderson.

Bill & Tedd Face the Music – 3 pm PT / 11 pm BST

The director, writers, and cast (yes – Keanu Reeves will be there) will join host Kevin Smith for this exciting panel to discuss the long-awaited Bill & Ted sequel.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – The Stories and Science of Mutants, Androids, Space Travel and Aliens – 3 pm PT / 11 pm BST

Agents of is Marvel’s longest-running live-action series and comes to its end in the upcoming season 7. This panel looks to be a compelling retrospective looking back at the show’s world-building with its writers, cast members, and a team of real-life scientists.

HBO’s Lovecraft Country – 4 pm PT / 12 am BST

Coming this August, HBO’s new 1950s horror series Lovecraft Country is co-produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams. The show, loosely inspired by the work of H.P. Lovecraft, will no doubt share an exclusive look at this panel featuring show runner Misha Green and various cast members including Birds of Prey ’s Jurnee Smollett Bell and Jonathan Majors.

What We Do In The Shadows – 5 pm PT / 1 am BST

Hosted by special guest Haley Joel Osment, the cast and creative team of What We Do In The Shadows join forces for a spirited discussion about the mockumentary series, which has built quite the cult following. Panellists include Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou and more.

Keep checking back here throughout the week for any updates, changes, or last-minute additions to the San Diego Comic-Con@Home 2020 schedule that you should know about!