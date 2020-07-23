The His Dark Materials season 2 trailer is here – and the series is returning Fall 2020

BBC and HBO might have finally done Phillip Pullman’s beloved novels justice with their recent adaptation of the His Dark Materials trilogy, and we’ve just got our first look at season 2 courtesy of San Diego Comic-Con@Home.

The second season will adapt the second book, The Subtle Knife, where we look to rejoin Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) in Cittàgazze. In the second instalment of this cosmic series, we’ll start to see the consequences of Lord Asriel’s (James McAvoy) discoveries about the nature of Dust. Fleabag star Andrew Scott is also joining the cast in the new season as Colonel John Parry, Will Parry’s father, and both will reportedly play a significant part in Lyra’s journey.

(Image credit: HBO/BBC)

Dafne Keen spoke on Lyra’s growth in the new season during a panel with cast and crew. "I feel like when you first meet Lyra she's a very easy going person you can trust easily. Going into season 2... I can trust no one, I can trust nothing. Which is what is so beautiful about season 2. She starts off so closed and in her own shell and Will brings her out back into the world and back into 'Lyra.’”

Lee Scoresby actor Lin Manuel-Miranda also added, "I missed [Dafne] while filming on season 2. My character is looking for her, and [we shoot on] sets that are in completely different worlds as well... A lot of his journey in season 2 is about that. He's like, 'She got dealt the worst hand when it comes to parents.' And he wants to do his best to get her back."

His Dark Materials returns to HBO and BBC this Fall. Keep up to date with more reveals from SDCC 2020 right here, and be sure to check back to see what you missed!