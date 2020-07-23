Phoebe Waller-Bridge to play Andrew Scott's daemon in His Dark Materials season 2

Fleabag stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott are set to reunite in His Dark Materials season 2 – as revealed during the HBO/BBC show’s Comic-Con 2020 panel. In season 2, which will reach HBO and BBC this fall, Scott’s Colonel John Parry will reveal his daemon (in the books, an osprey named Sayan Kotor, though don't be surprised if it's changed to a fox), played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Daemons are a huge part of the world of Phillip Pullman’s franchise, often the angel (or devil) on the shoulder as a manifestation of a person’s inner desires.

So, those who enjoyed the hot priest will they/won’t they dynamic in Fleabag will be overjoyed at the thought of the pair sparring in close proximity once more, especially as His Dark Materials season 2 looks to increase the scope and scale of its adventure later this year.

"I'm thrilled about it because it's all about companionship and friendship and loyalty and that's what I feel about Phoebe in my real life. So it's wonderful that that's happening,” Scott said during the 40-minute video.

Also revealed during the Comic-Con panel was the first full look at His Dark Materials season 2, courtesy of a new trailer.

With Lyra ending up in quite a literal freefall last time around, and most of the major players scattered across the land, it’ll be fascinating to see just how the pieces all come together. Mostly, though, we’ll be watching for a patented Phoebe Waller-Bridge fourth-wall break. Just in case.

