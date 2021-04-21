Call of Duty: Warzone will have "several years" of support from Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward says it's already working on the sixth season of content for Call of Duty: Warzone , with "multiyear" plans for the game's future.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Infinity Ward co-studio heads Patrick Kelly and Dave Stohl said that they are currently working out the details for Season 6 ahead of its planned release in late 2021. Beyond that, Kelly states that the team has planned out the "broad strokes" of Warzone's ongoing development for many years to come.

According to Kelly, "some things we want to do mode wise, geo wise, they take more time. So they naturally need to slot in later. But we do think about this on a multiyear basis. And I will tell you this: We're doing our damnedest right now, to top [what's come before]."

While there's no word on what Infinity Ward's plans for the future of Warzone might be, it's interesting to learn that those ideas appear to be being shaped for years to come, and that Warzone appears to be set to stick around as Activision's main battle royale.

In contrast to Black Ops 4's Blackout mode, Warzone has already survived the transition from Modern Warfare to Black Ops Cold War, and word of "multiyear" plans suggests that this iteration of Call of Duty's battle royale could be sticking around through Call of Duty 2021 and beyond.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 is set to kick off later this week alongside the next season update for Black Ops Cold War . It's looking like the current version of Verdansk is not long for this world, but the map has certainly had an impact over the last 18 months or so, as Warzone recently hit a total player count of over 100 million players .

