Verdansk has been destroyed in Call of Duty: Warzone Evacuation event

The Call of Duty: Warzone Evacuation event to end Season 2 has destroyed Verdansk.

Today's event saw players dropped into Verdansk, but instead of vying to be the last one standing, they became zombies that overran the map, leading to the nukes being dropped on Verdansk in a climatic cinematic, finally giving us the Call of Duty: Warzone nuke event we've been waiting for.



According to the official Call of Duty blog, the event runs from noon PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST April 21 and will stick around for around two hours, until 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST. There's no news yet on what will replace Verdansk, but the blog states that "due to the Containment Protocol communication efforts, a system-wide update will need to be done across our network. This will require all Operators to manually update their comms unit (for civilians, their “console”).

Based on this, it looks like you'll need to reboot your consoles at some point tonight, likely to download some type of update. The required update will happen around 8pm PT / 11pm ET / 4am BST.

Warzone Season 3 looks set to kick off at April 22 noon PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST, but it's unclear what that means for Verdansk. However, Black Ops: Cold War Season 3 details were revealed earlier this week, giving us a look at the file size that this new update weighs in at, as well as new operators we can expect to see in Treyarch's shooter alongside new multiplayer maps and the return of the Sticks and Stones mode.

If you want to catch the Call of Duty: Warzone event but are stuck at work or otherwise engaged - don't fret, as we'll be livestreaming it over at GamesRadar's official YouTube channel . You're welcome.

