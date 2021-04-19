Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War season 3 update file sizes confirmed

Activision is keeping us in suspense for most Warzone season 3 details, but it is ready to share how much space you'll need to clear out to be ready for the launch.
In the same post to the official Call of Duty blog that lays out the changes coming for the next season of Black Ops Cold War, Activision also revealed the planned file size for the pending Warzone update. The sizes are pretty consistent across consoles, though they do vary a bit depending on where you plan to play - here's what to look out for when the new season goes live on Wednesday.
Warzone Update Sizes
- PlayStation 5: 25.6 GB
- PlayStation 4: 25.6 GB
- Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 25.9 GB
- Xbox One: 25.9 GB
- PC: 25.2 GB
And while we're at it, here's how much space you'll need for the next season of Black Ops Cold War across all supported platforms. You only need to download this update if you play Black Ops Cold War specifically, and the reverse goes for Warzone as well - the updates work individually for each game.
Black Ops Cold War update sizes
- PlayStation 5: 12.3 GB
- PlayStation 4: 8.1 GB
- Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 11.6 GB
- Xbox One: 8.3 GB
- PC: 13.1 GB
A Call of Duty: Warzone invincibility glitch means Most Wanted contracts are out for now.
