Where has Call of Duty Warzone Rumble gone?

The Warzone Rumble 50v50 mode was recently added to Call of Duty Warzone and quickly became a fan favourite. It's not the first battle royale to introduce a large team mode like that but it certainly is one of the best, but as players have discovered, it's suddenly disappeared. Where has Warzone Rumble gone? That's the question we'll answer for you in this guide to Call of Duty Warzone Rumble.

Why has Warzone Rumble gone and is it coming back?

(Image credit: Activision)

Both Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone have regular playlist updates and as a result, some playlists and modes cycle in and out of rotation. Blood Money is one example of this. It ensures there's a healthy player base for every playlist, so the numbers aren't spread too thinly, which would provide a poor player experience for those who like to play the less popular modes.

It's fairly standard practice for a mode to only be available for a short time. The bad news is that Warzone Rumble isn't available in-game right now. The good news? If the stats show to the developers that it was a popular mode, there's a strong chance it'll return in the future. Warzone Rumble changes up the standard Warzone gameplay somewhat by allowing players to instantly respawn without having to visit the infamous gulag. You can also use whichever loadout you like from the get-go. It's essentially a huge 50v50 Team Deathmatch, just on the Warzone map with a shrinking safe zone.

Rumble has been replaced by the brand new 200-player Warzone mode, which is utterly chaotic. If that doesn't take your fancy though, unfortunately you'll need to wait until Warzone Rumble returns, or you can go and play another battle royale game like Fortnite which has the 50v50 mode as a mainstay and won't be removed.

Call of Duty Warzone tips | Call of Duty Warzone download | Call of Duty Warzone crossplay | Call of Duty Warzone map | Call of Duty Warzone Error codes | Is Call of Duty Warzone down? | Call of Duty Warzone missions | Call of Duty Warzone gulag | Call of Duty Warzone contracts | Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack | Call of Duty Warzone best loadout | Best Call of Duty Warzone guns | Best Call of Duty Warzone perks